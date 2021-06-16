Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog in need of a caring home from the Darke County Animal Shelter.

Shelby, a 3-year-old spayed female Terrier/Shepherd mix, is an amazing dog who knows how to sit, come, and loves attention from everyone she meets. Shelby seems good with dogs, older kids and is housebroken. Shelby knows basic obedience, and loves treats. Shelby weighs in at 67 lbs and has been given parvo/distemper/lepto vaccine, Bordetella vaccine, dewormed, microchipped, and is heart worm negative. Although regular adoptions are $80 cash/check and that includes the current year license. Because Shelby really needs a home, her adoption fee has been reduced to $32.

Come in and meet Shelby and the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.”

The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday (9 to 11:30 a.m.) Just stop by or call 937-547-1645.