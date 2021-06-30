Two injured in Tuesday afternoon crash

BUTLER TWP. — A teen driver as well as her juvenile passenger were injured Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash that left a pickup truck sitting atop a car.

At approximately 2:56 p.m., emergency personnel from Tri-Village Rescue and the New Madison Fire Department responded along with Arcanum Fire and Rescue and Darke County Sheriff’s deputies to the intersection of U.S. Rt. 127 and St. Rt. 503 in reference to a two-vehicle injury crash.

According to deputies, a preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Annalise Arnett, 16, of Greenville, was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of SR 503 and U.S. 127 when Ms. Arnett failed to notice and pulled into the pathway of oncoming traffic. Ms. Arnett’s vehicle was struck by a southbound 2010 Chevy Silverado 3500, driven by James Miller, 37, of Arcanum, resulting in both vehicles traveling off the southeast side of the roadway. Arnett’s vehicle rolled as a result of the collision and came to rest at the edge of a corn field. The Miller vehicle once again struck the Chevrolet Cruze coming to rest on top of the vehicle.

Arnett, as well as her juvenile passenger, were treated on the scene by Tri Village Rescue for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for further treatment and evaluation. Mr. Miller was examined at the scene by Arcanum Rescue before refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

