‘Heat Wave’ First Friday July 9

GREENVILLE – Summer is here and temperatures have been soaring. Let’s celebrate the season with the Park National Bank Heat Wave First Friday. Due to the holiday weekend, the First Friday event has been moved to the second Friday of the month on Friday, July 9.

Come downtown to shop, dine, have a little fun or enjoy some music. In addition to First Friday events, Darke County Center for the Arts will host Barbecue & Blues and downtown Greenville will come alive with people and activities.

The Park National Bank Heat Wave First Friday will run from 6 to 9 p.m., and will stretch from YOLO Park to Rotary Park.

Darke County Parks (DCP) will be bringing a few of their programs to the Park National Bank Heat Wave First Friday. Join DCP on the Courthouse lawn for three special events – Animals of Darke County Meet & Greet (6:15 p.m.), Bicycle Safety (7:15 p.m.) and Kayaking Safety (8:15 p.m.). DCP will be handing out free bicycle helmets while they last, so come early!

DCP will also be working with our local businesses to host Animal Tracks. Children are invited to go to these businesses and make a “rubbing” with a provided crayon. Collect all of the tracks and bring them back to the courthouse lawn where the naturalist will present them with a prize.

The fun may begin with DCP, but that isn’t where it ends. There will be a lot more to do. Enjoy the water feature at YOLO Park or participate in some of our water games. Main Street Greenville will have over 1,000 water balloons available for a water balloon toss beginning at 6:30 p.m. Grab a friend or a parent and line-up to see who can toss a water balloon the furthest. There will also be bubbles, sidewalk chalk and more.

Who is the fastest cookie eater? We will find out 6 p.m. on Friday, July 9 when Beanz Buttercream Bakery hosts its cookie eating contest. They already have their 12 contestants picked, but it is going to be a lot of fun to see who wins this high calorie, fast-paced event. The event will take place at the bakery.

Music will fill the air throughout downtown, which means residents won’t miss a thing happening at DCCA’s Barbecue and Blues event. If attending that event, be sure to grab a DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) cup and head downtown.

For a refreshing treat, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will be handing out ice cream beginning at 6 p.m. while supplies last. Make sure you stop by and see them on Fourth Street.

Keep watching Main Street Greenville’s social media for additional events and activities.

Tickets for Barbecue & Blues are available at the Welcome Center, 421 S. Broadway, Greenville.

To learn more about First Friday events, visit www.MainStreetGreenville.orgtheir Facebook page, at 937-548-4998, or info@mainstreetgreenville.org.

