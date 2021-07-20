2021 Darke County Fair King and Queen candidates

GREENVILLE — A new Jr. Fair King and Queen will be chosen at Radiant Lighthouse (formerly Lighthouse Christian Center) in Greenville this evening.

10 ladies and four young men are among the candidates hoping to be selected.

The winning King and Queen, and the runners-up, will represent the Great Darke County Fair for 2021.

This year’s Queen candidates include Laura Wuebker of Versailles, Kylee Winner of New Weston, Madison Werner of Greenville, Emily Scholl of Union City, Ohio, Carrie Rhoades of Greenville, Lizzy May of Versailles, Naomi Hathaway of Greenville, Katlin Gross of Hollansburg, Leah Fry of New Madison, and Hannah Berry of Pitsburg.

King candidates are Gavin Lochard of Greenville, Dalton Hesson of Versailles, Justin Heitkamp of Versailles, and Luke Brinksneader of Arcanum.

