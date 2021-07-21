Poultry exhibitors participate in Poultry Clinic

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Exhibitors had the opportunity to participate in the 2021 Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Clinic.

In addition to the clinic a free lunch was served and sponsored by Cooper Farms. The poultry clinic focused on nutrition, animal care, animal health, processing, showmanship and fair selection and biosecurity.

The clinic was a great opportunity to expand knowledge of exhibitors of poultry projects and get prepared for the upcoming fair. Michael Schlumbohm presented on bird selection, feeding, care, bedding, care and animal management.

Dr Tim Barman of Cooper Farms presented on poultry anatomy, poultry diseases and biosecurity. Darke County Junior Fair board member Blake Addis presented a showmanship demonstration.

Also at the clinic information and updates were provided on mandatory skillathon, information about outstanding poultry exhibitors awards, sale process and updates about poultry barn rules changes, poultry barn scholarship opportunities, opportunities to serve on junior fair board representing the poultry department and Darke County Poultry Royalty program.

Also at the clinic junior fair poultry exhibitors practiced through the upcoming skillathon. A variety of door prizes were won and thank you to Tyler Greer, Cindy Mayo, Versailles Feedmill, Keller Feed and Grain, Dena Wuebker and Larry and Amy Addis for donating door prizes.

A special thank you to Blake Addis, Dr Tim Barman and Michel Schlumbohm for presenting as part of the 2021 Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Clinic.