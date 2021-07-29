Green DeVilles and a Tribute to Motown Aug. 1 at Park

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Municipal Concert Band will take the stage at the Marling Band Shell in the beautiful Greenville City Park this Sunday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.

Our special guests the evening will be the fabulous Green DeVilles. The Green DeVilles are Bill Westfall on guitar, Cindy Slick with lead vocals, Mike Homan on drum set and Will Stacy on Bass. They are a local band that performs covers of various songs from Elvis to the Eagles. They are returning to combine with the band for wonderful tribute to the music of Motown.

Plenty of park bench seating is available or you are welcome to bring your own chair or blanket to enjoy the show. Bring a friend, enjoy the beauty of the park and the Greenville Municipal Concert Band. The Concerts in the Park Series are totally free of charge.