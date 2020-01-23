Reason to reason

To reason, is what we could call the power of the mind to think, to understand and to form judgment logically.

The political philosopher, statesman, and founding father Samuel Adam stated, “Mankind is governed more by their feelings than reason.”

Emotions are the gateway to the soul and because of this, emotion, and reason are closely connected by words. The Holy Bible states, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” John 1: v.1 The Greek translation of “Word” is logos which means, to reason. This shows that God has given an invitation to speak with Him to have a rational understanding of purpose and truth on this planet.

Somewhere along the line, we’ve adopted the idea that science is the only way to truth. In turn, it gives us many facts of the object under study, but seldom finds the origin of that object. Take for instance the Conscience, there are many disciplines on how and what it can do, but what is it? Even though there have been claims to have found the source of human consciousness, some researchers say it’s an ongoing process of arousal and awareness. Neurosurgeon Richard M. Bergland calls it the “spark plug of consciousness.” But, there’s a problem with that logic when we begin to reason. Someone had to make the spark plug.

Mathematician and philosopher of science John C.Lennox said, “Science has revealed that we live in a word-based universe, and we have gained that knowledge by reasoning. The Bible gives us a reason for trusting reason.”

We’re all aware that there’s something more and there are many different ideas to what that “something more” is. We all have eternity set in our heart (Ecclesiastes 3: v.11) God tells us to come and reason with Him so our blood-stained sins can be washed as white as snow. (Isaiah 1 v 18) by reasoning with God, we can come to have a pure understanding of purpose in our life.

With God being all-knowing and good, the logical question is why does He let evil come into the world? He doesn’t. He loves us and gives us the power to reason and to choose. Isn’t it because of love we reason? It’s not so much the thought of how but why! For true love to work there has to be a fear of losing it. If love isn’t involved we would be under a selfish, prideful one-sided machine with no room to breathe only selfishness and that is where evil is born.

Benjamin Budde

By Benjamin Budde Contributing Columnist

Benjamin Budde is a husband, father, preacher, artist and songwriter. Ben and his wife, Missy, reside with their four sons in St. Marys. He can be reached at ben.budde@yahoo.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

