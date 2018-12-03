Arcanum News: Second annual horse parade and Christmas event this Saturday

Horses and carriages will escort Santa Claus into Arcanum and kick off the community’s holiday season sponsored by the Arcanum Business Association and the Arcanum Athletic Boosters.

The second annual Christmas in Arcanum and Horse Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 8 along Main Street between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The official horse parade will begin at 7 p.m. and travel from George Street to Main Street and on to Ivestor Park. More than 50 horses and carriages, wagons, ponies and riders will be accompanied by vehicles decked out in holiday lights. During the day, local artisans and vendors will be set up in the Arcanum Fieldhouse, 310 N. Main St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ice carving, pony rides a petting zoo and live reindeer will also be part of the activities. Children will be able to have breakfast with Santa at Arcanum High School from 8 to 11 a.m. and take part in a Candy Cane Hunt at Ivester Park at 5 p.m.

The season is upon us and all the lights and decorations make the town look so festive! Thank you to the Arcanum Garden Club for decorating the flower pots on each corner uptown. The lights in the park are wonderful to enjoy; if you haven’t seen them yet, be sure to drive through the park! Thank you to all the volunteers who worked to put up the lights and set up all the activities!

The Friends of Historic Bear’s Mill will ring in the holiday season with their traditional Candlelight Walk around the millrace on Friday, Dec. 7 from 5 to 9 p.m. If you are looking for a truly unique gift visit their gift shop for some one-of-a-kind gifts this year including stoneware, pottery and sculptures. Historic Bear’s Mill is located north of Arcanum at 6450Arcanum-Bear’s Mill Road.

The 6th Annual Arcanum Senior Citizens Christmas Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 1:30 p.m. at Arcanum High School. This event is free and open to all senior citizens of the Arcanum community. The event will take place at the Arcanum-Butler Local Schools Cafetorium. Guests will be provided a delicious lunch and entertainment from Arcanum-Butler students. If you plan on attending please RSVP to HS Secretary Mrs. Hollinger at 692-5174 ext. 1337 by Dec. 3. Please share this information with your family, friends, and neighbors.

Our Arcanum FFA Ag Tech/Mechanical team placed 16th at the National FFA contest held earlier this month. Congratulations are in order to Ethan Garbig, Levi Walker, Cael Gostomsky, and Alex Weiss for their success. The FFA also had students attend the National FFA convention and the Greenhand Conference.

The Arcanum Public Library presents Christmas Craft Night on for Tuesday, Dec. 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Children will be able to visit with Santa and work on holiday crafts. No registration required.

The Village Singers will be presenting Christmas music again this season. They have enjoyed song, fellowship and friendship for more than 25 years. Anyone with a desire to sing is invited to join this four-part harmony choir under the direction of Roseanna Bogan. Anyone who is interested in joining the choir should contact Jean Kelly at 937-692-6248. The Village Singers will sing traditional and modern Christmas music at the following locations: Dec. 8 – Arcanum’s Christmas Lights Gala, Field House, 3 to 4 p.m.; Dec. 11 – Rest Haven in Greenville at 6 p.m.; Dec. 13 – Brookdale in Greenville at 6 p.m.; and Dec. 13 – Oakley Place in Greenville at 7 p.m.

As always, I would like to hear from the local readers in the Arcanum Area – if your church or organization is planning special Christmas services or activities; specifically for Christmas Eve – please give me a call so that I can include it in my column. You can reach me by phone or email as listed at the end of each week’s article.

“It is Christmas in the heart that puts Christmas in the air.” ~W.T. Ellis

“Christmas, my child, is love in action. Every time we love, every time we give, it’s Christmas.” ~Dale Evans Rogers

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_Vickie-Rhodehamel.jpg

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.