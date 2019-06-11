Summer’s in full swing; ready for some ice cream?

Abbottsville UMC, 4135 State Route 49 invites you to their Annual Ice Cream Social on Saturday, June 15 from 3-6 p.m. On the menu will be shredded chicken sandwiches, BBQ sandwiches, cole slaw, potato salad, assorted homemade pies, coffee, punch and more. There will also be cookies and brownies to eat. They will serve chocolate, vanilla and strawberry ice cream.

Did you know that members of the Arcanum High School football team were helping out with the cleanup from the aftermath of the tornadoes? They spent time helping clean up debris one day in Brookville and another day in Northridge. Many thanks to the boys and to their coaches and parents, these gentlemen are learning amazing life long lessons through volunteering and giving back to their community.

Want to go back in time to the 1850s when settlers of the area lived in log houses? What was it like? Why a log house? Come and learn about the log home on the property of the Sease family in Monroe Township and how the family owner and a possible builder was found for the house. Come and discover this amazing journey back in time on Saturday, July 13 at 10 a.m. at The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society in Arcanum at 123 West George St. Your hostess will be Annette Stewart. Sounds like lots of fun.

The Arcanum Farmer’s Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to moon for the summer. Be sure to stop by for some fresh produce and check out all the vendors located at Veteran’s Park next to the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society on West George Street.

Future events this summer at AWTHS are Coffee and Conversation with Glenn Eley on Aug. 10, the historic walking tour of Arcanum with Fred Troutwine on Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. (rain date will be Sept. 14) and a program on Longtown on Sept. 12.

The Arcanum Pool is located at 1 Pool Drive, Arcanum. The pool is open everyday from 12-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12-6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The Ladies’ Water Aerobics classes will be held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for the summer. Cost is $45 (Senior Citizen Pool Pass). Swim Lessons will also be offered, dates are posted on the city website. Pool passes are available at the pool and village offices. The pool is also available for rental (3-hours) for $150; for more information, please contact the Village Office at 692-8500.

Don’t forget the Summer Reading Program at the Arcanum Public Library. It’s that time of the year again. You can register any time that day for the fun and excitement of this year’s program. Check out their website for more information www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org or stop by for a visit at 101 West North St.

Many thanks to the members of the Arcanum Garden Club for beautifying the downtown streets of Arcanum this year with the flower pots on each corner and the flowers in Generation Square Park (in front of the fieldhouse). It takes a lot of volunteers and dedication to prepare, plant, and continue to water these all summer. We can’t thank you enough for your service.

The Salem Quartet will be coming to Immanuel Baptist Church on Sunday, June 16. They will perform in the Morning Worship hour at 10:30 a.m. The Salem Quartet is a southern gospel quartet located in Southwestern Ohio. They sing favorites as recorded by the Gaither Vocal Band, the Legacy Fice, Ernie Haase, and the Signature Sound. Members of the quarter are Dan Garner (lead), Dyan Garner (Tenor), Dave Mittlesteadt (baritone) and Herb Peer (bass). Their goal is to glorify God and His Son, Jesus Christ. Come enjoy as they presnt the message of Christ through southern gospel music. IBC is located at 500 West South St. in Arcanum.

Arcanum Schools announced today at they will join the Western Ohio Athletic Conference along with Ansonia, Bradford, Dixie, Franklin-Monroe, Newton, Preble Shawnee, Tri-County North, Tri-Village, and Twin Valley South. Play will begin in the 2021-22 school year.

Congratulations to Morgan Best for placing 6th in the State Track Meet in shot put. Congratulations to Tanner Delk , who placed 4th in the 3200. Go Trojans!

“If a June night could talk, it would probably boast it invented romance.” ~Bern Williams

“A life without love is like a year without summer.” ~Swedish Proverb

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

