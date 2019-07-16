Merrie Brown awarded July Garden of the Month

Congratulations to Merrie Brown who was awarded by the Arcanum Garden Club the July Garden of the Month. Miss Brown’s yard displays a color-filled variety of flowers and shrubs that surround her home of 60 years on Westview Street in Arcanum.

Our community has grown quickly these past few weeks – the AHS class of 2037 so far includes:

The Brubaker Family welcomed their second precious little girl! Laikyn Marie Brubaker came into this world on June 25 at 9:41 a.m. weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. Daddy Taylor and Mommy Brandey are all so in love, especially her big sissy, Lennon, aged 2. Grandparents are Randy and Lisa O’Dell and Jed and Ann Brubaker; great-grandparents are Roger and Virginia Peters, Gene and Fran Brubaker, and Lester and Mary Thwaits. Congratulations to the Brubakers!

Colton Donald Wilson was born on May 23 at 9:29 a.m. He weight 8 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 21 inches long. He is boy number 4 for Aaron and Abbi Wilson. He has three big brothers – Evan (8 years old), Jake (6 years old), and Austin (3 years old). Maternal grandparents are Don and Barb Eilerman and paternal grandparents are Steve Wilson and the late Sue Wilson. Great-grandparents are Mark and Lois Eilerman and Ed and Judy Baker.

Twins were born on July 5 to Tyler and Kayla Morrison. Karmen Kay arrived at 8:11 and Krew Allen arrived at 8:22 both weighing in at 5 pounds 15 ounces each. They are welcomed home by big brother Tarrin, aged 2. They are being spoiled by their grandparents Scott and Kim Morrison, Brad and Dea Troutwine, and Doug and Darlene Morris. Congrats to all.

On Friday, July 26 from 3 -8 p.m. plan to attend the Arcanum Band Community Night at the Arcanum Fieldhouse. There will be a live band performance along with food trucks and lots of fun for everyone.

Put this date on your calendar – you won’t want to miss Coffee and Conversation with Glenn Eley at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical House on Saturday, August 10 at 10 a.m. Glenn is an Arcanum community resident and a WWII veteran. He has many stories to tell. He also attended Mt. Summit School back in the days of one-room school houses. Please plan to join them for the final Coffee and Conversation of the summer.

Are you ready for some fun? The 2nd Annual Darke County Food Truck Rally and Competition will be held on Saturday, July 20 at the Darke County Fairgrounds. The event will be held rain or shine with free admission to the event. Arcanum resident and organizer, Jason Blackburn states “we will have over 40 food trucks from over the State of Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.”

There is also a full line-up of entertainment throughout the day at the gazebo. Come join the fun and vote for your favorite food; there will be prizes for first, second, and third place. Last year’s Peoples Choice champion, Nacho Pig of Greenville will be back to defend the title.

Additionally there will be a motorcycle and car cruise-in and over 75 craft vendors at the festival. There will be several kid-friendly activities including pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, Willie the Clown balloon artist, carnival games and the Darke County Sheriff Department with I-dent a kid. For more information you can contact Jason at 937-621-2166.

“I love how summer just wraps its arms around you like a warm blanket.” ~Kellie Elmore

“If it could only be like this always – always summer, always alone, the fruit always ripe.” ~ Evelyn Waugh

“Summertime is always the best of what might be.” ~ Charles Bowden

“Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August.” ~ Jenny Han

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

