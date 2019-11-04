Warm holiday kick-off in New Madison

NEW MADISON — A cold introduction to November – and snow too! Look for some warm ideas that includes the community’s bean supper and harvest supper. A chance for home cooking without the clean up.

The harvest supper at the United Methodist Church is known for its kick off to the holiday season with turkey and dressing, including a choice of oyster dressing, The date is Nov. 9. The menu includes ham if preferred.

There will be mashed potatoes, green beans and cranberry salad. Look forward to an assortment of desserts. The serving begins at 4:30 p.m. and is scheduled through 6 p.m. Donations are accepted. Carryout is available. The church is handicap accessible.

The bean supper at the Laroy Farst Post 245, American Legion, is planned for Veterans Day. Mark your calendars for Nov. 11. A free will offering will assist the Legion in serving veterans and the community. Serving at the Legion begins at 5 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

The annual flag burning is set for 3:30 p.m. at the Legion. This is an honorable and respectful way to retire old and tattered flags. If you have a flag that should be part of this Patriotic ceremony, you can bring it or leave it in a box at the door of the Legion.

The annual plan to provide for Tri-Village families needing a helping hand with Christmas for their children is underway. This fund raising project has become a huge undertaking and needs financial help. It is easy to be swept into the holiday spirit with its hustle and hustle but there are young ones on the outside of the season’s gift exchanges and warm holiday meals. The school will quietly fill those needs with community support.

Brittani Hampton and Beth Eley, elementary teachers, are spearheading the program. You can help by sending a donation to the school with their names on the envelope or by supporting a village area organization that is collecting for this special holiday project.

Don’t forget to vote. Local voting is important and often sees a low turnout at the polls. These are the people who serve our local needs and issues that provide for everyday concerns.

