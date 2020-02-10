Spread the joy of Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is symbolic of all things adorable — from heart-shaped candies to fluffy life-sized teddy bears and Valentine’s cards, there may not be a more endearing holiday.

The only thing better than a Valentine’s Day message is a cute Valentine’s Day message, right? Don’t forget to wish your Valentine(s) a very happy Valentine’s Day! There are many different kinds of “Valentine’s” for each one of us, my list includes my children, my grandchildren, close friends and family.

I always pick up an extra card or two to send to an elderly neighbor or church family members who are not able to get out much or live in an assisted living or nursing home. This year Dayton Children’s Hospital is also asking for volunteers to send valentines to their patients. You don’t even have to go to the store and purchase one, just log on to childrensdayton.org/send valentine and they will print and hand-deliver the Valentines to the children there in the hospital. Lots of children who are sick and in treatment at the hospital don’t get to have a Valentine party at school, this will share lots of love in their lives.

Friendship is an extraordinary kind of love that may not always get the credit it deserves. Whether your friendship is more playful or serious, sending a Valentine’s Day card or Valentine’s Day wishes to your friends is a great way to remind them how much you enjoy their company.

Here’s some cute ideas just using candy to share your thoughts:

· Smarties: Who wouldn’t love a smartie like you?

· Chocolate: I love you a chocoLOT!

· 100 Grand Bar: Our friendship is worth a lot more than 100 Grand!

· Gummy Bears: Wishing you a bear-y sweet Valentine’s Day!

· Candy String Necklace: I’m not just stringing you along! Happy Valentine’s Day!

· Other Candy: You make my Valentine’s Day a whole lot sweeter!

For Non-Candy Valentine’s:

· Highlighter: You’re the highlight to my day!

· Marker: Take this as a mark of our friendship!

· Pencil: You’re one sharp Valentines, thanks for being you!

· Eraser: Nothing could erase my love for you!

· Stickers: I sure am stuck on you! Happy Valentine’s Day!

· Cookie Cutter: You’re a cut above the rest, my friend!

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will host the Siusan O’Rourke & Zig Zeitler Coffeehouse service on Thursday, February 27 at 7 p.m. at 123 West George St. They are purveyors of traditional and original Irish music, they deliver arrangements of time-worn songs that make them new favorites. Ballads, upbeat Irish-American songs of the Tin Pan Alley days and original songs written in the Irish tradition are all made memorable in a performance by this amazing duo. This concert series is in co-junction with Darke County Center for the Arts. Tickets are available from the DCCA (https://www.darkecountyarts.org/CoffeeHouse/index.php) or Fourman’s Variety Store on George Street in Arcanum.

Are you a Dayton Dragons Baseball fan? The Arcanum Band Boosters, the Arcanum A# Club, is raffling off a luxury suite for the Dragons OPENING DAY GAME! The suite comes with 20 tickets and 2 parking passes. Raffle tickets are $20 each. Opening Day is April 9,at 7:30 p.m. This experience is valued at $500. Please contact Heather Marsh at 937/692-5174, extension 1443 or via email at heather_marsh@arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us or any band member for a raffle ticket. Deadline to purchase a ticket is March 3, 2020.

The Arcanum Alumni Association will again meet for their monthly meeting on February 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Faith UMC. They are always looking for new members to help them plan the annual Trojan Homecoming Event and to administer the yearly scholarships. Additionally, they are in need of someone who is computer savvy and would be interested in becoming their Membership Secretary; the present secretary is looking to retire after this year. Please contact Sally Sharritts with questions at 692-5245.

“You’re the peanut butter to my jelly.” —Anonymous

“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” —Charles M. Schulz

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

