In times of test, family is best

There is no connection stronger than the family connection. This connection may be stretched from time to time but they never break. Families are individuals; both male and female, of various ages all at different stages in their life journey, learning and growing individually and yet united together. Families give and receive acceptance and respect for each other’s differences. Family members receive security and protection as each of them matures into the person they were born to become. All families are unique. Some families are blended, adopted, fostered, or cross generational. But not even genetic twins are cookie cutter versions of their parents expressing the same personality traits, tastes, and talents.

Families are a unit bound by love and duty. Older children watch over the younger ones. The younger members feel safe in the care of their older siblings. Disagreements and spats are resolved for the sake of unity. Discipline is administered and although not always just it is done out of love. Children realize the rules are different for each sibling depending on their age, maturity, situation, and other variables. They grow to understand they too will be given more freedom in time.

Families go through life’s joys, hopes, works and sufferings. They learn how to respond to each situation and each individual grows stronger, binding their family unit like no other. Family members love one another in good times and in bad and they have seen lots of both. But it is the parents from which this unity comes as well as the preparedness for melding with society. Parents attempt to instill honesty, responsibility, strength, faithfulness, kindness, optimism, gratitude, understanding, tolerance, peacefulness, contentment, and a disciplined spirit in each of their children. Parents never stop loving their children, even if that child is guilty of a horrendous crime in their adulthood. It is this unconditional love that makes the family priceless.

Parents are usually the connective tissue keeping their families together during their lifetime. But family estrangement can happen soon after the parent’s funeral if no one invests in the familial connection. As with all relationships they must be nurtured. However, often families do not realize what they had until they lose it. Their bond was a close bond because they lived together but as adults they can drift apart. Over time misunderstandings can arise and without dialogue they go unresolved. As a result some families are divided and it’s painful for all involved. It seems rather silly since it shouldn’t be hard to talk to the person that they know best (warts and all) and vice versa.

During this Lenten season, it is my hope that we attempt to reconnect with our families. What hope is there for a united country if we cannot get along with our families?

“Other things may change us, but we start and end with the family.” ~Anthony Brandt

“The family is the first essential cell of human society.” ~Pope John XXIII

“Family is not defined by our genes—it is built and maintained through love.” Like branches of a tree growing in different directions, the roots remain as one” ~Unknown

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, Feb. 26, St. Denis Church will offer carry out fish dinners (in the basement) beginning at 4:00 pm. Dinners are $8.00, drinks and homemade desserts will also be available. Also on Friday the OSU Darke County Extension office is offering a free informational class – “Meatless Mondays and More: All about Plant Based Eating.”, via Zoom® from 12 to 1 p.m. You may register online: go.osu.edu/darkelunchandlearn. This is the last class of the season. For more information call Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn at 937/548-5215.

The Sunday, Mar. 7, Fried Chicken Fundraiser presale tickets are available now by contacting Mike Meyer at (937) 526-4945 or mikem@bfvcatholic.org. Chicken can be picked up at the west doors of the old Middle School on the south side of the parking lot from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A limited number of extra dinners will be available. All proceeds benefit the youth ministry.

Happy birthday to Tina Alt, Michael Scott, Linda Wappelhorst, Michelle Dickey, Briana Parin, Brittany Dirksen, Kay Borchers, Brenda Reichard, Brad Grilliot, Michele Schneible, Diane Weeks, Jodi Kremer, Judy Byers, Tom Schrader, Janet Banks, Elaine Grace Langston, Kelley McGlinch, Seth Bruns, and Parker Roll. Anniversary wishes to Elaine and Ron Marshall (35), Nicole and Bernie Knapke (35), Lisa and Terry Barga (36), Beth and Todd Dammeyer (41), Linda and Bill Spahr (42), and Angie and Ken Phlipot (52).

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Barbara Goubeaux (94), Dennis Dirksen (81), Jay Woehrmyer (68) and all those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for all those who have lost loved ones, the lonely, ill, addicted and those of us dealing with any of life’s countless challenges. Pray too for our world and the youth of today. Remember no prayer goes unanswered.

By Kathy Monnin Versailles News

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

