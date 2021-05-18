Arcanum pool to open June 5

The Arcanum Village Pool will open on June 5, 2021. The pool is located at 1 Pool Drive just adjacent to Ivester Park. Hours of operations from June 5 to July 3 will be 12 to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 12 noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. On Aug. 1, the time will be 1 to 6 p.m. each day through Aug. 15. Beginning the week of Aug. 16, hours of operation will be 12 noon to 4 p.m. The pool will close for the season on Aug. 19, 2021.

In the event of inclement weather, the pool may close early, open late or remain closed if temperatures remain below 70° (discretion of pool manager/village administrator). Please note that 15-minute breaks will be held 15 minutes before each hour. All swimmers are required to be out of the water at the final whistle of the day and exit the pool grounds promptly at closing.

Season pass sales, pool party rentals, and swim lesson registrations will be held at the Village Administration Office, 309 S. Albright Street from May 3 to June 4, 2021. After June 4, please register at the Community Pool. Questions may be directed to the Village Administration Office at 937-692-8500 through June 4. After June 4, please call the Community Pool at 937-692-8230.

Swim Lessons will be offered during two sessions: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 7 to 8 p.m. Session 1: June 22, 24, 29 and July 1, 6; and Session 2: July 20, 22, 27, 29 and Aug. 3. Note: Class sizes are limited. The Ladies Water Aerobic Classes will begin on June 14 and be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Cost is $45 for the summer session or an Adult Membership pass.

Congratulations to the Arcanum High School Lady Trojan Softball team on become the Cross County Conference Champions 2021. With the 7-1 win over Covington the Lady Trojans seal the deal on a perfect 12-0 CCC season! Now on to Season #2 — in tournament play. Congrats, we are so proud of you girls!

Congrats to local resident Annette Stewart! The Piqua-Lewis Boyd Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are proud to announce that not only did Second Vice Regent Annette (Sease) Stewart win the State Women’s Issue Essay Contest in the Health Category but she continued on to place first in the East Central Division and further continued to place second in the National Contest. Congratulations Annette! Annette is very active in both the Arcanum Preservation Society and Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society. Thank you Annette for all your volunteerism!

Upcoming Outdoor Concert, June 12, 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon at Veteran’s Park next to the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical House — Medieval to Modern: Influences to American Music Local resident and AWTHS member Mike Wells will be on stage discussing some of the songs and writers that helped to impact today’s diverse music styles and will be selecting a few examples of these influences to sing. Please bring lawn chairs. In the event of rain, program will be held in AWTHS building.

Pancake and Sausage breakfast will be May 22 at the Arcanum Fire department at 206 South Main Street. They will be serving from 6 to 9:30 a.m. Stop by for some great food and see the improvements to the fire station here in Arcanum. Chief Kurt Troutwine and his crew will be on hand to cook your hotcakes that morning.

Van Buren Township Memorial Services will be held at the Abbottsville Cemetery on May 30, at 1 p.m. with the Greenville H.S.-NJROTC members and the Arcanum High School band members performing the services. The address will be presented by Larry Harter, member of Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran Church. Twin Township Memorial Services will be held at the Ithaca Cemetery on May 30, at 2 p.m. also with the Greenville H.S.-NJROTC members and the Arcanum High School band members performing the services and the address presented by Harter.

A combined Arcanum High School Reunion will be hosted by the AHS classes of the 1970s, but any AHS graduate is welcome to attend. The event will be held on August 21, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the American Legion in Greenville. DJ Opie will be hand to keeps the tunes a rolling all evening long. Hope you can plan to join in on the fun.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_2019-new.V-Rhodehamel-2-1-1.jpg

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News for the week of May 10, 2021

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.