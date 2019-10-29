Willman is our choice

We moved to Greenville a little over four years ago, and in that time have purchased a historic home near downtown, had our first child, and invested our time and efforts volunteering for causes we believe make Greenville stronger. One thing we both believe will continue Greenville on a strong path: re-electing Steve Willman as mayor. Mayor Willman has been instrumental in leading a resurgence of investment in our city, and charting a bright course for our future. When we speak with him about issues that matter to us, we see someone who genuinely cares about making our town a better place to live, play, and raise a family. We want to see Greenville stay on that path to prosperity, and that is why we urge our friends and neighbors to re-elect Steve Willman as mayor of Greenville.

Matt & Jen Staugler

Greenville