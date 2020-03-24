Be wise and keep your distance

Since coronavirus is at an all time high, this is a timely reminder. While at a small shop here in town I tried to practice what the CDC and others recommend – SOCIAL DISTANCING. While at the register and reaching for my wallet, a young man was so close behind me that my elbow actually hit his stomach. I politely asked him to move back somewhat. His reply was, “I don’t have COVID19.” My reply was “I may have but don’t know any more than you do.”

Having worked in EMS in the Dayton area for several years and seeing the results of some of these contagions, people would be wise to keep a respectful distance from one another.

Jim Doss,

Greenville