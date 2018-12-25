2018 Darke County Fall Sports Athletes of the Year: Ording named Volleyball Player of the Year

2018 Volleyball Statistics
Kills
Lindsey Winner, Versailles: 364
Elizabeth Ording, Versailles: 353
Camille Pohl, Arcanum: 329
Corina Conley, Franklin-Monroe: 279
Taylor Gray, Arcanum: 262
Audrey Heiser, Arcanum: 234
Sidnie Hunt, Mississinawa Valley: 226
Chloe Peters, Franklin-Monroe: 209
Emma Klosterman, Greenville: 203
Bianca Keener, Bradford: 195
Maddie Downing, Tri-Village: 171
Raegan Shaffer, Versailles: 153
Olivia Murphy, Mississinawa Valley: 141
Abbie Yoder, Greenville: 129
Meghan Downing, Tri-Village: 127
Madilyn Francis, Greenville: 125
Josi Worden, Greenville: 123
Maria Petry, Tri-Village: 120
Koryann Elliott, Greenville: 118
Buzz Brewer, Bradford: 111
Emily Gariety, Ansonia: 108
Edie Morris, Tri-Village: 107
Chloe McGlinch, Franklin-Monroe: 103
Kloe Zink, Franklin-Monroe: 97
Kelsie Wehr, Tri-Village: 94
Riley Price, Mississinawa Valley: 90
Kassy Wentworth, Ansonia: 80
Chelsea Noggler, Ansonia: 77
Kya Lavy, Misissinawa Valley: 72
Cassi Mead. Bradford: 67
Kenzie Singer, Ansonia: 62
Lindsay Johns, Mississinawa Valley: 62
Emma George, Versailles: 62
Jenna Haney, Arcanum: 58
Kennedy Morris, Franklin-Monroe: 53
Leah Scholl, Mississinawa Valley: 48
Gracie Garno, Arcanum: 45
Aliviyah Boggs, Bradford: 44
Brooke Stonebraker, Versailles: 42
Brigette Filbrun, Franklin-Monroe: 37
Belle Cable, Franklin-Monroe: 34
Breann Lipps, Tri-Village: 34
Erica Gaynor, Bradford: 28
Kelsey Custenborder, Versailles: 28
Karissa Weldy, Bradford: 24
Sadie Sink, Arcanum: 19
Abby Stammen, Versailles: 19
Neleh Schlarmann, Ansonia: 18
Ally Wackler, Bradford: 15
Kylee Winner, Ansonia: 13
Allison Powell, Greenville: 13
Katelynn Marshal, Versailles: 12
Mariah Nicholas, Greenville: 11
Taylor Stachler, Mississinawa Valley: 11
Blocks
Lindsey Winner, Versailles: 98
Elizabeth Ording, Versailles: 71
Maddie Downing, Tri-Village: 67
Corina Conley, Franklin-Monroe: 65
Kya Lavy, Mississinawa Valley: 61
Emma George, Versailles: 61
Audrey Heiser, Arcanum: 49
Bianca Keener, Bradford: 45
Raegan Shaffer, Versailles: 45
Abbie Yoder, Greenville: 42
Maria Petry, Tri-Village: 39
Jenna Haney, Arcanum: 37
Meghan Downing, Tri-Village: 32
Lindsay Johns, Mississinawa Valley: 28
Kelsey Custenborder, Versailles: 27
Kassy Wentworth, Ansonia: 24
Kennedy Morris, Franklin-Monroe: 21
Chelsea Noggler, Ansonia: 20
Riley Price, Mississinawa Valley: 18
Olivia Murphy, Mississinawa Valley: 18
Breann Lipps, Tri-Village: 17
Madilyn Francis, Greenville: 17
Taylor Gray, Arcanum: 17
Kloe Zink, Franklin-Monroe: 16
Sidnie Hunt, Mississinawa Valley: 15
Abby Stammen, Versailles: 15
Kylee Winner, Ansonia: 14
Brigette Filbrun, Franklin-Monroe: 13
Koryann Elliott, Greenville: 13
Brooke Stonebraker, Versailles: 12
Aliviyah Boggs, Bradford: 10
Digs
Trinity Henderson, Ansonia: 558
Shelby Hermann, Greenville: 445
Macie Reck, Bradford: 424
Jadyn Sharp, Tri-Village: 405
Belle Cable, Franklin-Monroe: 372
Macey Hartman, Arcanum: 365
Caitlin McEldowney, Versailles: 342
Camille Pohl, Arcanum: 338
Emily Gariety, Ansonia: 293
Sidnie Hunt, Mississinawa Valley: 270
Kelsie Wehr, Tri-Village: 260
Olivia Murphy, Mississinawa Valley: 243
Chloe Peters, Franklin-Monroe: 242
Kennedy Morris, Franklin-Monroe: 242
Chloe McGlinch, Franklin-Monroe: 220
Brigette Filbrun, Franklin-Monroe: 217
Riley Price, Mississinawa Valley: 215
Sadie Sink, Arcanum: 211
Gracie Garno, Arcanum: 202
Edie Morris, Tri-Village: 201
Leah Scholl, Mississinawa Valley: 201
Taylor Gray, Arcanum: 196
Taylor Stachler, Mississinawa Valley: 187
Alyssa Armock, Ansonia: 172
Aleesha Gates, Ansonia: 163
Alexis Didier, Versailles: 163
Kelsey Custenborder, Versailles: 158
Emma Canan, Bradford: 156
Macy Stewart, Mississinawa Valley: 153
Abby Stammen, Versailles: 152
Maggie Manuel, Bradford: 151
Brooke Stachler, Greenville: 150
Cassi Mead, Bradford: 145
Chloe Cox, Greenville: 139
Kenzie Singer, Ansonia: 139
Buzz Brewer, Bradford: 137
Lindsey Winner, Versailles: 132
Audrey Heiser, Arcanum: 115
Josi Worden, Greenville: 114
Sarah Abell, Greenville: 105
Abbi Lipps, Tri-Village: 95
Maddie Downing, Tri-Village: 93
Lucie Morris, Tri-Village: 92
Lindsay Johns, Mississinawa Valley: 85
Corina Conley, Franklin-Monroe: 79
Janessa Koffer, Franklin-Monroe: 74
Elizabeth Ording, Versailles: 69
Eva Siculan, Arcanum: 67
Kya Lavy, Mississinawa Valley: 62
Heidi Runkel, Ansonia: 61
Breann Lipps. Tri-Village: 58
Bianca Keener, Bradford: 57
Raegan Shaffer, Versailles: 56
Chelsea Noggler, Ansonia: 55
Libby McKinney, Greenville: 55
Kassy Wentworth, Ansonia: 53
Madilyn Francis, Greenville: 53
Paige Platfoot, Versailles: 51
Kendall Hill, Bradford: 48
Kate Griesdorn, Versailles: 47
Koryann Elliott, Greenville: 46
Emma Klosterman, Greenville: 45
Allison Powell, Greenville: 39
Rebecca Knapke, Versailles: 36
Abbie Yoder, Greenville: 35
Kylee Winner, Ansonia: 34
Erica Gaynor, Bradford: 28
Neleh Schlarmann, Ansonia: 25
Jenna Haney, Arcanum: 25
Kloe Zink, Franklin-Monroe: 22
Ally Wackler, Bradford: 21
Meghan Downing, Tri-Village: 21
Brooke Stonebraker, Versailles: 21
Regan Blinn, Arcanum: 20
Makenzie Knore, Versailles: 20
Rylee Marker, Ansonia: 16
Emma George, Versailles: 16
Tristian Booker, Bradford: 15
Karissa Weldy, Bradford: 11
Aliviyah Boggs, Bradford: 11
Assists
Kelsey Custenborder, Versailles: 762
Sadie Sink, Arcanum: 475
Brooke Stachler, Greenville: 456
Taylor Gray, Arcanum: 342
Brigette Filbrun, Franklin-Monroe: 319
Kennedy Morris, Franklin-Monroe: 297
Abbi Lipps, Tri-Village: 278
Sidnie Hunt, Mississinawa Valley: 261
Olivia Murphy, Mississinawa Valley: 257
Lucie Morris, Tri-Village: 246
Cassi Mead, Bradford: 244
Heidi Runkel, Ansonia: 194
Libby McKinney, Greenville: 185
Buzz Brewer, Bradford: 130
Rylie Marker, Ansonia: 120
Makenzie Knore, Versailles: 117
Chloe McGlinch, Franklin-Monroe: 73
Eva Siculan, Arcanum: 48
Caitlin McEldowney, Versailles: 40
Allison Powell, Greenville: 32
Leah Scholl, Mississinawa Valley: 30
Gracie Garno, Arcanum: 24
Riley Price, Mississinawa Valley: 24
Emily Gariety, Ansonia: 19
Corina Conley, Franklin-Monroe: 17
Stella Shellabarger, Franklin-Monroe: 17
Lindsay Johns, Mississinawa Valley: 17
Chloe Peters, Franklin-Monroe: 15
Madilyn Francis, Greenville: 15
Kendall Hill, Bradford: 14
Erica Gaynor, Bradford: 14
Taylor Stachler, Mississinawa Valley: 12
Chelsea Noggler, Ansonia: 11
Alyssa Armock, Ansonia: 11
Camille Pohl, Arcanum: 10
Elizabeth Ording, Versailles: 10
Lindsey Winner, Versailles: 10
Aces
Shelby Hermann, Greenville: 53
Sidnie Hunt, Mississinawa Valley: 51
Taylor Gray, Arcanum: 43
Brooke Stachler, Greenville: 40
Sadie Sink, Arcanum: 38
Camille Pohl, Arcanum: 38
Chloe McGlinch, Franklin-Monroe: 38
Emily Gariety, Ansonia: 35
Caitlin McEldowney, Versailles: 35
Alexis Didier, Versailles: 35
Josi Worden, Greenville: 34
Elizabeth Ording, Versailles: 33
Kelsie Singer, Ansonia: 33
Corina Conley, Franklin-Monroe: 33
Kassy Wentworth, Ansonia: 31
Kya Lavy, Mississinawa Valley: 29
Chloe Cox, Greenville: 27
Kennedy Morris, Franklin-Monroe: 26
Chloe Peters, Franklin-Monroe: 26
Abby Stammen, Versailles: 26
Brigette Filbrun, Franklin-Monroe: 25
Edie Morris, Tri-Village: 24
Jadyn Sharp, Tri-Village: 24
Lucie Morris, Tri-Village: 24
Kelsey Custenborder, Versailles: 24
Olivia Murphy, Mississinawa Valley: 22
Leah Scholl, Mississinawa Valley: 22
Belle Cable, Franklin-Monroe: 22
Lindsey Winner, Versailles: 22
Maggie Manuel, Bradford: 21
Bianca Keener, Bradford: 21
Audrey Heiser, Arcanum: 20
Taylor Stachler, Mississinawa Valley: 18
Riley Price, Mississinawa Valley: 18
Abbi Lipps, Tri-Village: 16
Gracie Garno, Arcanum: 16
Madilyn Francis, Greenville: 16
Cassi Mead, Bradford: 15
Maddie Downing, Tri-Village: 15
Kelsie Wehr, Tri-Village: 15
Buzz Brewer, Bradford: 14
Emma Canan, Bradford: 14
Paige Platfoot, Versailles: 13
Heidi Runkel, Ansonia: 12
Kate Griesdorn, Versailles: 10
VERSAILLES – Elizabeth Ording had an outstanding senior volleyball season in 2018.
Ording totaled 375 kills this season, as well as a hitting percentage of 34.7 percent, 74 blocks, 71 digs and 34 aces among other statistics, but statistics aside, Ording more importantly led her team through a difficult, adversity-filled season that saw the defending Division III state champions close the regular season with a record of 12-10.
However, the difficulty of the Lady Tigers schedule proved worthy as they romped through the postseason with eight consecutive wins over Meadowdale (3-0), Northridge (3-0) and Springfield Northeastern (3-0) to win a sectional title, then beat Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (3-1) for the district championship, then Miami East (3-0) and Marion Pleasant (3-1) for another regional title, then Zoarville Tuscurawas Valley (3-0) in the state semifinals and finally Independence (3-0) for the state championship.
For those reasons and others, Ording is the 2018 Darke County Volleyball Player of the Year.
“She was amazing this year in so many ways,” said Versailles volleyball coach Kenzie Bruggeman. “She not only led by example, but she became one of the vocal leaders out on the court.”
Ording was clutch in several games during the regular season and tournament run. With her strong, left-handed smashes, she was an opponents’ nightmare at the net, but, according to Bruggeman, Ording also became a force on the serving line.
“Three-quarters of the way through the year Liz also became a serving threat for us and played almost 4 out of the 6 rotations for us,” Bruggeman said. “She earned her 1,000th kill this year which was a huge accomplishment for her. She just grew in so many ways and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Ording’s senior year was filled with postseason honors including being named to the Division III All-Ohio second team. She also was named to the All-District 9 first team and the All-Midwest Athletic Conference first team.
Some highlights include winning back-to-back state championship (2017, 2018), back-to-back regional championships (2017, 2018), four straight district championships (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018), four straight sectional championships (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018), one Midwest Athletic Conference championship (2016) and being selected to the MAC first team three times (2016, 2017, 2018).
Her career statistics include 1,113 kills, a 38.6 hitting percentage, 168 digs, 243 blocks and 55 aces.
Ording isn’t the only All-Darke County volleyball honoree from Versailles. For many of the same reasons Ording is the POY, Versailles volleyball coach Kenzie Bruggeman is the 2018 Darke County Volleyball Coach of the Year.
With two games to go in the regular season and coming off a loss to Jackson Center, Bruggeman and the Lady Tigers reeled off 10 straight wins to repeat as state champions.
“This year was amazing and I couldn’t be more thankful for the girls and the work that they put in starting back to last April,” Bruggeman said. “They remained driven despite tough circumstances and competition and were playing amazing volleyball by the end of the season. I am truly blessed by God to work with the team I did this year and I am so so proud of every single one of them. It was such a fun season.”
As Player of the Year, Ording is automatically on the Darke County list of first team honorees. She is joined on the first team by teammate Lindsey Winner, as well as Arcanum junior Camille Pohl and freshman Taylor Gray, Franklin-Monroe junior Corina Conley, Greenville senior Shelby Hermann, Mississinawa Valley senior Sidnie Hunt and Tri-Village junior Maddie Downing.
Winners accolades include being named to the Division III All-District 9 and Midwest Athletic Conference first teams.
Pohl was selected also an All-District 9 first team selection in Division III and was named the Player of the Year in the Cross County Conference.
Gray, a freshman, was named to the Division III All-District 9 second team and the Cross County Conference first team.
Conley was named to the Division IV All-District 9 first team and to the first team in the Cross County Conference.
Hermann was selected to the Division II All-District 9 second team, as well as the Greater Western Ohio Conference American League first team.
Hunt was named to the Cross County Conference first team.
Downing received honorable mention on the Division IV All-District 9 team and was named to the Cross County Conference first team.
Several more local volleyball players are named to the Darke County honorable mention list as well.
Ansonia – Trinity Henderson
Arcanum – Audrey Heiser, Macey Hartman, Sadie Sink
Bradford – Macie Reck
Franklin-Monroe – Brigette Filbrun, Kennedy Morris, Chloe Peters, Belle Cable
Greenville – Brooke Stachler
Mississinawa Valley – Olivia Murphy, Riley Price
Tri-Village – Edie Morris, Abbi Lipps
Versailles – Kelsey Custenborder, Caitlin McEldowney
