Tri-Village second stings Bees

NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village boys baseball team used a big second inning to jump ahead of Bethel and then strong pitching from Dylan Finkbine and Gage Hileman to earn a 4-1 win over the visiting Bethel Bees.
Gage Hileman led off with a double in the second inning and then scored on a groundout by Joseph McCombs. Dylan Finkbine reached on an error and the Cole Shroyer singled in a run. Lemuel Prieto reached on an error as well to score another run to lead 3-0.
The Patriots put pressure on the Bees when getting on base swiping a number of bases.
TV scored another run in the third aided by another Bethel error. Mason Sullenbarger reached on a single, stole second and third and then scored on a wild throw to third base.
Finkbine was good enough to hold off Bethel throwing a 1-hitter on the night throwing in 6-innings with 5 k’s, 2 bb’s and now runs scored. Hileman in relief got the save throwing in the seventh inning giving up 1 earning run, 1 k and 1 bb.
The Duo in back to back games with Ansonia and Bethel have combined for just 1 hit.
Finkbine has thrown 11 innings giving up just 2 hits, 1 run has 13 k’s and 4 walks.
Hileman has 2 saves and in 2 games, has thrown 3 innings with 2 hits giving up 1 run, has 2k’s and 2 walks.
The Patriots also have 9 stolen bases in back to back games with Ansonia and Bethel.
Tri-Village improves to 3-1 on the year and 2-0 in the Cross County Conference.
Box Score
Bethel 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 7
Tri-Village 0 3 1 0 0 0 4 5 1
Dylan Finkbine (2-1) 6 innings; 5 k’s; 2 bb; 1 hit; 0 runs
Gage Hileman 2nd save 1 inning; 1 earned run; 1 k; 1 bb
Mason Sullenbarger (1-2) 1 run scored and 2 stolen bases
Gage Hileman (1-3) double and 1 run scored
Cole Shroyer (2-3) 1 run scored; 2 stolen bases; and 1 rbi
Cody Eyer (1-3) 1 stolen base