Tri-Village second stings Bees

NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village boys baseball team used a big second inning to jump ahead of Bethel and then strong pitching from Dylan Finkbine and Gage Hileman to earn a 4-1 win over the visiting Bethel Bees.

Gage Hileman led off with a double in the second inning and then scored on a groundout by Joseph McCombs. Dylan Finkbine reached on an error and the Cole Shroyer singled in a run. Lemuel Prieto reached on an error as well to score another run to lead 3-0.

The Patriots put pressure on the Bees when getting on base swiping a number of bases.

TV scored another run in the third aided by another Bethel error. Mason Sullenbarger reached on a single, stole second and third and then scored on a wild throw to third base.

Finkbine was good enough to hold off Bethel throwing a 1-hitter on the night throwing in 6-innings with 5 k’s, 2 bb’s and now runs scored. Hileman in relief got the save throwing in the seventh inning giving up 1 earning run, 1 k and 1 bb.

The Duo in back to back games with Ansonia and Bethel have combined for just 1 hit.

Finkbine has thrown 11 innings giving up just 2 hits, 1 run has 13 k’s and 4 walks.

Hileman has 2 saves and in 2 games, has thrown 3 innings with 2 hits giving up 1 run, has 2k’s and 2 walks.

The Patriots also have 9 stolen bases in back to back games with Ansonia and Bethel.

Tri-Village improves to 3-1 on the year and 2-0 in the Cross County Conference.

Box Score

Bethel 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 7

Tri-Village 0 3 1 0 0 0 4 5 1

Dylan Finkbine (2-1) 6 innings; 5 k’s; 2 bb; 1 hit; 0 runs

Gage Hileman 2nd save 1 inning; 1 earned run; 1 k; 1 bb

Mason Sullenbarger (1-2) 1 run scored and 2 stolen bases

Gage Hileman (1-3) double and 1 run scored

Cole Shroyer (2-3) 1 run scored; 2 stolen bases; and 1 rbi

Cody Eyer (1-3) 1 stolen base

Tri-Village Patriots baseball coach Jim Maples gives instructions to his players in team’s win over the Bethel Bees. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_TV-Coach_Jim-Maples-26786-.jpg Tri-Village Patriots baseball coach Jim Maples gives instructions to his players in team’s win over the Bethel Bees. The Patriots Cole Shroyer swipes second in Tri-Village’s win over Bethel. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_TV-Cole-Shroyer.jpg The Patriots Cole Shroyer swipes second in Tri-Village’s win over Bethel. Cody Eyer knocks a hit for the Tri-Village Patriots in win over the Bethel Bees. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_TV-Cody-Eyer.jpg Cody Eyer knocks a hit for the Tri-Village Patriots in win over the Bethel Bees.