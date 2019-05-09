Greenville baseball honors 4 seniors

GREENVILLE – The Greenville varsity baseball team honored four seniors, Grant Minnich, Ethan Saylor, Landon Eldridge and Kameron West at Wednesday night’s non-conference game with the Graham Falcons in town for the Green Wave’s senior night game.

“Grant Minnich has had an excellent season at the plate this year putting the ball in play,” said Greenville coach Eric Blumenstock, “A great bunter and is hitting in the two hole for us. He has been somebody who stepped up when we needed some things done at the plate. He does a pretty good job and makes contact just about every time he’s up.”

“Ethan Saylor has caught 99 percent of the games for us this year,” Blumenstock stated. “He’s our iron horse behind the plate. A couple of the injuries we had at other positons – Tytan Grote was catching when we needed him to play first base on a regular basis so Ethan has really stepped up and has done just about everything we’ve asked of him.”

“Landon Eldridge has been a four year varsity letterman,” said Coach Blumenstock. “He came up halfway through the season his freshman year – we just couldn’t keep him down at JV anymore. The kid has done everything from leadoff to hitting in the three and four hole for us. Landon has great speed and steals a lot bases. He hits the ball real hard, makes a lot of contact and does an excellent job.”

“Kameron West has been a good role player for us,” Blumenstock noted. “He helps out with just about anything we need. He catches bullpens and does a lot of things behind the scenes that everybody doesn’t get a chance to see.”

The local team dropped an 11-5 non-conference game to the Falcons giving up nine runs in the first three innings of the night to trail 9-0 after three as the offense was unable to put a run-scoring inning together.

The Wave plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth and added three runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning to make it an 11-5 game.

Neither team would cross the plate in the sixth and seventh innings giving the Falcons a six run win.

Tony Sells led the Wave at the plate going 2-4 with 2-RBIs and 2-runs scored. Reed Hanes was 2-3 with a RBI and a run.

Landin Eldridge went 2-3 with a run scored and Tytan Grote was 1-4 with 2-RBIs.

Grant Minnich opened on the mound for Greenville allowing 12 hits and nine runs over three innings, striking out one and walking none. Reed Hanes tossed 3.0 innings in middle relief giving up two runs on four hits and Hayden Bush pitched the final inning allowing no runs, no hits and no walks while striking out one.

Greenville senior cathcer Ethan Saylor gets the tag for an out in a rundown between home and third in Wednesday night game with Graham. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_a-Ethan-Saylor.jpg Greenville senior cathcer Ethan Saylor gets the tag for an out in a rundown between home and third in Wednesday night game with Graham. Greenville senior Landon Eldridge makes a shoestring catch for the Wave in senior night game with the Falcons. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_b-Landon-Eldridge-dive.jpg Greenville senior Landon Eldridge makes a shoestring catch for the Wave in senior night game with the Falcons. Greenville senior Ethan Saylor and his parents are honored on Senior Night. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_dSaylor.jpg Greenville senior Ethan Saylor and his parents are honored on Senior Night. Landon Eldridge and his parenst a honored at GHS senior night baseball game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_eEldridge.jpg Landon Eldridge and his parenst a honored at GHS senior night baseball game. Greenville’s Grant Minnich and his parents are recognized on Senior Night. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_fMinnich.jpg Greenville’s Grant Minnich and his parents are recognized on Senior Night. Kameron West is recognized at the Greenville baseball game with Graham. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_gWest.jpg Kameron West is recognized at the Greenville baseball game with Graham. Hayden Bush pitches an inning of no-hit ball to close out the night on the mound for Greenville against Graham. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Hayden-Bush-.jpg Hayden Bush pitches an inning of no-hit ball to close out the night on the mound for Greenville against Graham. Terry Miller collects a hit for the Green Wave in game against the visiting Graham Falcons. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_IMG_8111.jpg Terry Miller collects a hit for the Green Wave in game against the visiting Graham Falcons. Greenville senior Kameron West warms up Reed Hanes in Wednesday night non-conference game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Kameron-West.jpg Greenville senior Kameron West warms up Reed Hanes in Wednesday night non-conference game. Reed Hanes pitches in middle relief for the Green Wave in Wednesday night home game with the Falcons. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Reed-Hanes.jpg Reed Hanes pitches in middle relief for the Green Wave in Wednesday night home game with the Falcons. Terry Miller makes a catch in left field for an out in Greenville’s home game with Graham. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Terry-Miller.jpg Terry Miller makes a catch in left field for an out in Greenville’s home game with Graham. Tony Sells knocks a hit for Greenville in Wednesday night home game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Tony-Sells.jpg Tony Sells knocks a hit for Greenville in Wednesday night home game. Tyler Beyke smashes a hit for the Wave in Wednesday night home win at Sater Park. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Tyler-Beyke-a.jpg Tyler Beyke smashes a hit for the Wave in Wednesday night home win at Sater Park. Greenville shortstop Tyler Beyke makes a play for an out against the visiting Graham Falcons. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Tyler-Beyke.jpg Greenville shortstop Tyler Beyke makes a play for an out against the visiting Graham Falcons. Wave firstbaseman Tytan Grote stretches to get an out against Graham in Wednesday night game with the Falcons. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Tytan-Grote.jpg Wave firstbaseman Tytan Grote stretches to get an out against Graham in Wednesday night game with the Falcons. Greenville freshman Warren Hartzell picks up a hit for the Wave in game against Graham. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Warren-Hartzell.jpg Greenville freshman Warren Hartzell picks up a hit for the Wave in game against Graham. Greenville baseball honors four on Senior Night game against the visiting Graham Falcons. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_GHS-BB-Seniro-Night-Copy.jpg Greenville baseball honors four on Senior Night game against the visiting Graham Falcons.

By Gaylen Blosser gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com Darke County Media

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330