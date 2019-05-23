Lady Wave closes season 26-5

MASON – The Lady Wave dropped an 11-6 OHSAA Division II Regional softball tournament game to the Hebron Lakewood Lady Lancers in a Wednesday afternoon game played at Mason High School.

“Kids went down swinging and fighting,” said Greenville coach Jerrod Newland. “Says something about the fight and drive. Proud of kids and team. Great year for 99 percent of the teams in the state. Around here just another wasted shot.”

The Lady Wave jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning of play before the Lady Lancer would register the first out of the day.

“Greenville leadoff hitter Morgan Gilbert legged out in infield single on a bang-bang play at first setting up a Lani Shilt two run homer well over the right field fence.

“Shilt, the Lady Wave’s lone senior fouled off three consecutive pitches before drilling the first homerun of her four year varsity career playing for Lady Wave softball program.

The Lady Wave would not score again until the top of the seventh with Natea Davidson leading off with a single to center followed by a single to center off the bat of Haleigh-Mayo and a walk to Kiera Beavins loading the bases with no outs.

Greenville catcher, Chloe Sowry knocked a RBI single to center plating the Lady Wave’s right field, Courtney Bryson.

With the Lady Wave down to their last out and trailing 11-3, Greenville shortstop Morgan Gilbert launched a three run homer deep over the centerfield fence making an 11-6 score that would prove be the final score of the game.

“Morgan Gilbert and Lani Shilt are All-Ohio players for a reason,” said Newland. “I am proud of the way they left it there. Two homeruns from the All-Stater’s.”

The Lady Lancers used the third and fourth innings to score all 11 runs, four in the third and seven in the fourth to secure the win.

“Just unfortunate that we couldn’t get the third and fourth innings figured out,” Newland said.

Morgan Gilbert paced the Lady Wave going 2-4 including a homerun, 3-RBIs and 2-runs scored. Playing her last game as a Lady Wave; Lani Shilt was 1-3 including a homerun, 2-RBIs and a run scored.

Chloe Sowry went 1-3 with a RBI and a run, Haleigh Mayo-Behnken was 2-3 at the plate, Zoe Pressnall went 1-2, Natea Davidson was 1-3 and freshman Keira Beavins had a walk and a run scored.

The Lady Wave close out the season with a 26-5 record and a 12th district title in the past 13 years under the direction of Hall of Fame coach Jerrod Newland. The Lady Wave return all but one player for the 2020 season.

“Twenty-six and five is unreal,” said Newland, “but leaves us feeling like we missed a chance…and we did. That’s life. The sun will be out tomorrow and the sky’s blue.”

“The 2019 team made many people smile and obviously made me extremely proud of them,” concluded Coach Newland.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

