Versailles hosts Elementary Boys Basketball Camp

VERSAILLES – The Versailles boys basketball program recently hosted the school’s Elementary Boys Basketball Camp made up of two sessions. Session No. 1 included second and third graders with the second session hosting fourth, fifth and sixth graders.

The camp focused on fundamental development with drills including dribbling, passing and shooting.

Daily free throw and hot shot winners were chosen. The camp concluded with presentation of awards for total free throw champion, total hit shot champion and 3-on-3 champions.

Fourth, fifth and sixth grade boys at the 2019 Versailles Elementary Boys Basketball Camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_8-inch-Versailles-boys-camp-19-.jpeg Fourth, fifth and sixth grade boys at the 2019 Versailles Elementary Boys Basketball Camp. Versailles second and third grade boys at the schools Elementary Boys Basketball Camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_8-inch-Versailles-boys-basketball-camp-19-.jpeg Versailles second and third grade boys at the schools Elementary Boys Basketball Camp.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

