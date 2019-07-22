GHS scrimmages M-U Bulldogs

GREENVILLE – The Green Wave held its second seven-on-seven passing scrimmage of the 2019 football pre-season hosting the Milton-Union Bulldogs

“Today I thought our receivers and quarterbacks were on the same page – put balls on people and make good catches,” said Greenville head coach Bart Schmitz. “Defensively they threw a lot of motions at us – it was good to see it. We know what we need to get fixed and we’ll get it done.”

The Friday morning two-hour scrimmage took to the artificial turf under sunny skies and extreme heat at Harmon Field.

“You look for your mistakes because you want to correct them,” Schmitz stated. “That is what the early part of camp and early August is about – figuring out what you’re not doing right and get it corrected.”

Official practice for high school football programs set forth by the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) begins August 1, 2019.

“We hand out equipment that first day,” Schmitz said of the August 1st opening day. “They already have their helmets, we already have everything and it won’t take us long.”

“They show up on Thursday, August 1st – they’ll get their equipment and we’re off and rolling,” said Schmitz.

“It will come real quick,” Coach Schmitz told his players following the scrimmage. “It will be here before you know it – Eaton (first regular season game) will be here before we know it, and that’s the goal.”

Greenville head coach Bart Schmitz gives instructions to his team at the Friday passing scrimmage against the M-U Bulldogs. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_f.jpg Greenville head coach Bart Schmitz gives instructions to his team at the Friday passing scrimmage against the M-U Bulldogs. Tyler Beyke throws a completion in Friday’s Greenville scrimmage vs. the Milton-Union Bulldogs. A pass is thrown at the Greenville vs Milton-Union seven-on-seven scrimmage at Harmon Field. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_g.jpg Tyler Beyke throws a completion in Friday’s Greenville scrimmage vs. the Milton-Union Bulldogs. A pass is thrown at the Greenville vs Milton-Union seven-on-seven scrimmage at Harmon Field. A pass is pulled in by a Greenville receiver in Friday’s home scrimmage with Milton-Union. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_h.jpg A pass is pulled in by a Greenville receiver in Friday’s home scrimmage with Milton-Union. A Greenville receiver makes a long run following a catch against Milton-Union in Friday scrimmage. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_i.jpg A Greenville receiver makes a long run following a catch against Milton-Union in Friday scrimmage. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_j.jpg A Greenville receiver makes a catch in Friday seven-on-seven scrimmage against the visiting Milton-Union Bulldogs. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_a-2.jpg A Greenville receiver makes a catch in Friday seven-on-seven scrimmage against the visiting Milton-Union Bulldogs. Tyler Beyke drops back looking for a receiver in Friday home scrimmage vs. Milton-Union. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_aa-3.jpg Tyler Beyke drops back looking for a receiver in Friday home scrimmage vs. Milton-Union. A Greenville receiver makes an outstrecthed one-handed catch for a completion in seven-on-seven Friday morning scrimmage at Harmon Field. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_b.jpg A Greenville receiver makes an outstrecthed one-handed catch for a completion in seven-on-seven Friday morning scrimmage at Harmon Field. A GHS receiver makes a long run after pulling in an one-handed reception against Milton-Union. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_c.jpg A GHS receiver makes a long run after pulling in an one-handed reception against Milton-Union. A Green Wave receiver is tagged after making a catch in seven-on-seven scrimmage vs. the Bulldogs. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_d.jpg A Green Wave receiver is tagged after making a catch in seven-on-seven scrimmage vs. the Bulldogs. A receiver positions for a completion for Greenville in scrimmage against the Milton-Union Bulldogs. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_e.jpg A receiver positions for a completion for Greenville in scrimmage against the Milton-Union Bulldogs.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.