Lady Wave tennis downs St. Marys

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave tennis team defeated the St. Marys Lady Roughriders 4-1 to open regular season play in a non-conference match.

“The girls played well,” said Greenville coach Jim Koontz. “I thought they would. We always play well against St. Marys and it’s just nice to win the first one to get the season started.”

In first singles Greenville’s Emily Marchal fell to Allie Vanderhorst 6-3, 6-4. In the second singles match the Lady Wave’s Natalie Milligan beat Grace Dodson 6-1, 6-1. In third singles Greenville’s Abby Swensen defeated Charley Spencer 6-0, 6-0.

In first doubles the Lady Wave’s Faith Mansfield and Felicity Lance downed Jaden Gibson and Allyson Tagle 6-2, 6-2. In second doubles, Greenville’s Amanda Chui and Erin Stephens beat Alicia Sawmiller and Ashley Dawson by winning the first set 6-4, dropping the second 4-6 and picking up the win with 10-4 tiebreaker.

Coach Koontz looks to have another winning season with a veteran squad that includes four juniors, three seniors, two sophomores and one freshman.

“We have four seniors so we are a veteran group,” noted Koontz. “We hope to keep up our run of good seasons going.”

The Greenville seniors played on a 13-4 Lady Wave team their freshman season, 18-2 their sophomore year and a 13-4 record their junior season for a combined 83.6 winning percentage with a 46-9 three year record.

“On Monday (August 12) we go to Northwestern and Tuesday (August 13) Beavercreek comes here,” Koontz said. “That’s a big school. They are always real good. Wednesday (August 14) is at Celina, so we have a busy week coming up and it’s nice to start off with a win.”

