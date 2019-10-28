Versailles falls to Minster

MINSTER – The Versailles football team fell to 3-6 after a 42-20 loss to Minster Friday night. The Tigers could not stop the big play ability of Minster.

“When you playing good teams you got to eliminate the big plays.” Coach Ryan Jones said. “The defense had some nice stands. We just have to be more consistent.”

The Wildcats scored on plays of 46, 56, 38, 63 and 63-yards, capping the night off with a two yard touchdown.

The Tigers fell into a 21-0 hole, and could not battle back. The Tigers scored on a 12-yard pass to Jared DeMange on a fourth down play in the second quarter, but missed the extra point.

The Wildcats scored on their first possession of the third quarter to take a 28-6 lead. Ryan Martin scored for the Tigers with 7:39 left in the game, but the Tigers two point attempt failed.

Minster quarterback slammed the door with a 63-yard keeper to take a 35-12 lead. The Wildcats scored again late to take a 42-12 lead.

The Tigers continued to fight, and Jack Osborne scored on a 55-yard run with 28-seconds left in the game to make it a 42-20 game.

The Tigers host Ft. Recovery in the season finale for the Tigers.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_DSC_0016-48254-.jpg Adam Kremer picks up yards for Versailles in Friday night game at Minser. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_DSC_0033-48255-.jpg Adam Kremer picks up yards for Versailles in Friday night game at Minser. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_DSC_0073-48256-.jpg