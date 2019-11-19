Pressnall signs with Cedarville

GREENVILLE – Greenville senior, Zoe Pressnall, the daughter of Tammy and Todd Pressnall signed to continue her education with studies in exercise science while playing softball for the Cedarville University Lady Yellow Jackets.

“Cedarville and it’s a faith based college and that was a big factor,” said Pressnall. “I went to a couple of camps and loved the coaches.”

“I am proud of Zoe and how she has grown as a person, player and leader over the past few seasons,” said Greenville veteran softball coach Jerrod Newland. “Zoe works hard and is a great role model for the young kids.”

Attending several Cedarville University softball camps and meeting Cedarville’s Morgan Arbogast, the 2019 Great Midwest Athletic Conference Softball Pitcher of the Year played a big role in Pressnall’s decision to join the Lady Yellow Jackets softball program.

“I had Morgan Arbogast one summer as a coach,” noted Pressnall. “That is how I first learned of Cedarville.”

The Lady Wave third baseman looks to make an early impact for the Cedarville Lady’s softball program.

“Zoe is going to go and get a chance to make a quick impact for Coach Rowe,” said Newland. “I think that Cedarville has one of the best fields in Ohio and has a strong national presence on the field.”

“It’s tough to come in and play third base every game, your definitely not hiding kids at the hot corner,” Newland added. “She plays for the name on the front and has a goal with her fellow senior to get to Akron.”

Cedarville University is a member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC) and the Lady Yellow Jackets softball team is a NCAA D-II powerhouse.

CU coach Wes Rowe continues his dominance as he enters his 13th season at the helm of the Lady Yellow Jackets. Former Greenville Lady Wave star Nicole Davis, a 2011 GHS graduate was an All-American for the Lady Yellow Jackets program.

The NCAA D-II Lady Yellow Jackets program’s close proximity to Greenville had an influence on Pressnall’s college choice.

“I didn’t want to go too far away,” Pressnall noted. “I can still be close to home and come home when we have days off.”

The Greenville senior third baseman still has one final season to take the field for the Lady Wave softball program wearing the No. 7, a program that has an impressive 80-15 record in Pressnall’s three years to date with the team.

“Zoe is part of the senior class with 80-wins and already has won the past three District Finals,” Newland said. “No 7 is a great kid and is part of an awesome family. I would like to thank them for everything and can’t wait till she is leading us in June.”

“One of the favorite moments so far was when Zoe hit a grand slam that was ‘star pulled and aided’ after her grandfather’s passing,” shared Coach Newland. “He was pushing and holding it fair, quite an emotional moment for the family.”

Pressnall was quick to give high marks to Coach Newland, the coaching staff and the Lady Wave softball program for her success leading to her college signing.

“It definitely helped because Coach Newland and the coaches push us every day to be better,” Pressnall said. “Coach Newland is very involved.”

Pressnall will be taking the field for the Lady Wave to open the 2020 softball season with Coach Newland bringing 17-year 449-89 record at the helm of the Greenville softball program.

