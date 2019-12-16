FM Lady Jets top Ansonia Lady Tigers

ANSONIA – The visiting Franklin Monroe Lady Jets defeated the Ansonia Lady Tigers 72-34 in a Thursday night CCC matchup.

“I give the hats off to Franklin Monroe,” said Ansonia coach Bruce Davison. “They have a great program from the top to bottom, from the coach their entire young ladies out there on the floor that represent Franklin Monroe very well and their community very well. They are a great group of girls without question.”

The Lady Tigers took a 2-0 lead at 7:39 in the opening period and pushed their lead to 8-2 with 6:06 showing. FM battled back to lead 9-8 only to have the Lady Tigers hang around to trail 14-13 at 3:01 in the first before the Lady Jets would find their stride and close out first period scoring on a 11-3 run to lead 25-16 after one period of play.

“Ansonia came out shooting lights out but I thought we responded well,” said FM coach Abbey Moore. “We made some adjustments defensively and executed.”

“We got off to a nice start,” Davison noted. “The girls are starting to believe. I see some good things happening. They are a group of girls that work hard. I see them growing and that’s exciting to watch.”

Both teams knocked down four first quarter 3-pointers, Ansonia’s Molly Barga and Rylie Marker each with two and two from the Lady Jets Belle Cable and one each by Chloe McGlinch and Stella Shellabarger.

The Lady Jets took advantage of seven players getting in the scoring column led by six Belle Cable points to take period No. 2 by a 19-5 score sending the teams to the break with the Lady Jets holding a 44-21 advantage.

“We were able to have some different girls step up on offense and knock down some shots,” Coach Moore stated. “Chole McGlinch was huge tonight.”

FM was 10-points better in the third taking the period 17-7 with Corina Conley hitting for eight Lady Jets points and McGlinch adding 7-points including a trey.

The Franklin Monroe girls took the fourth quarter 11-6 to earn the 38-point Cross County Conference win.

“I just felt like everybody played well defensively after that first quarter,” said Moore. “I have given them all the green light.”

Corina Conley led FM and all scorers with a game high 19-points.

BOXSCORE:

FRANKLIN MONROE 72, ANSONIA 34

FRANKLIN MONROE – C. Conley 19, C. McGlinch 13, B. Cable 12, C. Peters 11, S. Shellabarger 5, A. Cable 4, C. Brumbaugh 4, S. Bauman 2, J. Nichols 2 – TOTALS 20 11-15 7 72

ANSONIA – R. Marker 12, M. Barga 11, M. Stover 6, E. Barga 2, K. Griffin 2, S. Edwards 1 – TOTALS 6 4-7 6 34

3-POINTERS

Franklin Monroe 7 (C. McGlinch 3, B. Cable 2, C. Conley 1, S. Shellabarger 1)

Ansonia 6 (M. Barga 3, R. Marker 3)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

25-19-17-11 72 Franklin Monroe

16-05-07-06 34 Ansonia

Lady Tigers start strong in loss to Lady Jets.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

