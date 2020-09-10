Maid-Rite names sportsmanship winners

GREENVILLE – The Maid-Rite sportsmanship winners for the week of August 31 are Avery Bauman, Jr. High Cross Country; Adam Raffel Jr., 7th grade football; Cooper Hunt, 8th grade football; Kylar Arnett, Jr. High volleyball; Kiera Lecklider, Jr. High cheerleadin; Ava Loudy, High School volleyball; Kendra Arnold, Girls soccer; Miles Gordon, Boys soccer; Sadie Lance, Girls tennis; Julie Herron, Girls golf; Alex Kolb, Boys golf; Isabelle Rammel, High School cross country; DJ Zimmer, Varsity football; Carson Beach, Reserve football; Ryan Staver, Freshman football and Kaylie McGreevey, High School cheerleading.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com