Arcanum, Tri-Village, Bradford, FM’s Cable advance to D-III district golf

GREENVILLE — It was a good day for Darke County golfers at the D-III boys sectional golf tournament at Turtle Creek Golf Course Tuesday.

And in the case of Bradford, it was even historic.

Arcanum, Tri-Village and Bradford all advanced as teams — with the Railroaders doing it for the first time in school history. Franklin Monroe sophomore Brayden Cable advanced as an individual.

Newton ran away with the team title with a 343 score, while Arcanum took second with a 362 total.

“I thought we played really well,” Arcanum coach Jordan Greve said. “It was a goal at the beginning of the year to get to district.”

Will Brubaker led the Trojans with an 84.

Clay Hess had a 92, Aiden Psczulkoski and Chad Pitzer carded 93s and Brody Williams had a 112.

“Aiden (Psczulkoski) was pretty consistent and Clay (Hess) had a good front nine. Will (Brubaker) was real solid.”

Tri-Village, who took the clubhouse lead with a 375 among early finishers, continued a strong season with a third-place finish.

CJ Osborne led the Patriots with an 87, while Dylan Holsapple had a 93 and Aiden Collins carded a 96.

“CJ (Osborne) has had some really good rounds,” Tri-Village coach Logan Brubaker said. “He has been a little inconsistent, so it was good to see him have a round like that today. Our two seniors grinded out rounds of 93 and 96.”

Brubaker expected to be headed to district.

“I think I said at the beginning of the year that we had the potential to be a district qualifier,” he said. “We got off to a rough start with Ansonia and Mississinawa Valley. We settled in after that and finished the regular season 20-3.”

For Bradford, it was a team effort that got them to district for the first time — with the Railroaders 378 total for the fourth and final team spot, nine strokes ahead of Catholic Central.

Fourth man Gage Wills led the Railroaders with a 92.

Scout Spencer and Keaton Mead both carded 95s, Taven Leach had a 96 and Dalton Skinner added a 111.

“We saw Tri-County North make it out last year with 384 I think,” Bradford coach Ryan Schulze said. “So, we felt like we had a good shot. Gage (Wills) had a solid round. I think the big thing is nobody quit on the round. We had some bad holes, but no one gave up on their round.”

Cable got off to a fast start and rode that to a trip to district.

He carded a two-over par 38 on the par-36 back nine, before coming in with a 43 on the par-35 front nine.

“I knew was in pretty good shape (after the 38 on the back nine),” Cable said. “I was happy with my score, but there is still a lot of room for improvement. I am hoping to shoot in the 70s (break 80) at district.”

Other FM scores were Landon Keller 101, Zach Garber 110, Parker Schaar 112 and Ethan Warner 134.

Ansonia finished sixth with a 390 total.

Tyler Sink and Dalton Drees led the Tigers with 93s.

Other Ansonia scores were Johnnie Bozarth 98, Connor Stachler 106 and Mitchel Shook 109.

Misissinawa Valley finished 11th with a 451 total.

Aaron Hunt led MV with a 101.

Other Blackhawk scores were Aaron Hummel 111, Kaiden Stewart 113, Tanner Leichty 126 and Thomas Gower 138.

Ansonia’s Tyler Sink watches his tee shot on the 11th hole Tuesday at Turtle Creek. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Ansonia-Tyler-Sink.jpg Ansonia’s Tyler Sink watches his tee shot on the 11th hole Tuesday at Turtle Creek. Rob Kiser|Darke County Media Arcanum’s Chad Pitzer watches his putt on the 10th green Tuesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_Arcanum-Chad-Pitzer.jpg Arcanum’s Chad Pitzer watches his putt on the 10th green Tuesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course. Rob Kiser|Darke County Media Tri-Village’s Dylan Holsapple lines up a putt on the ninth green Tuesday at Turtle Creek. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_DylanHolsapple2.jpg Tri-Village’s Dylan Holsapple lines up a putt on the ninth green Tuesday at Turtle Creek. Rob Kiser|Darke County Media Bradford’s Keaton Mead chips on to the seventh green Tuesday at Turtle Creek. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_BradfordKeatonMead.jpg Bradford’s Keaton Mead chips on to the seventh green Tuesday at Turtle Creek. Rob Kiser|Darke County Media Mississinawa Valley’s Aaron Hunt watches his approach shot on the 10th hole Tuesday at Turtle Creek. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_MV-Aaron-Hunt.jpg Mississinawa Valley’s Aaron Hunt watches his approach shot on the 10th hole Tuesday at Turtle Creek. Rob Kiser|Darke County Media Franklin Monroe’s Brayden Cable chips on to the 10th green Tuesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_FMBraydenCable3.jpg Franklin Monroe’s Brayden Cable chips on to the 10th green Tuesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course. Rob Kiser|Darke County Media

By Rob Kiser DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact Rob Kiser, please email rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937.569.0055.

