Greenville defeats Lady Indians

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave rebounded from a Monday night 3-2 loss the the Xenia Lady Buccaneers to defeat the visiting Piqua Lady Indians in straight sets.

“Last night’s loss is what it is and we have to learn from it and move on,” said Greenville coach Michelle Hardesty. “Tonight they came out ready to play and did what they needed to do and got it done in three sets.”

Greenville made it an easy Tuesday night in defeating the Lady Indians 3-0 jumping out to a 15-10 lead on their way to a 25-16 first set win.

The Lady Wave grabbed an 11-3 second game advantage and settled for a double digit 25-14 victory.

Greenville opened third set play with a 5-0 advantage and took a 20-10 lead on their way to a 25-19 with the entire team getting plying time on the court.

The Lady Wave outscored Xenia 108-87 Monday night in losing 25-23 and 25-21 before earning 25-9 and 25-12 wins only to lose the match dropping the fifth and final set 16-14.

“Who would have thought when you outscore a team by 21 points you would lose,” said Hardesty. “It only happens in tennis and volleyball.”

As the 2020 season winds down, Coach Hardesty believes there is still volleyball to learn and room for improvement with tournament play on the horizon.

“We’re not exactly where we want to be,” Coach Hardesty stated following the Tuesday night win. “There is always room for improvement so I never want to say we are at the top of our game. There is a lot to be learned yet and we have talked about that as a team. We’re here to live forward and leave the past in the past so every day is a new day and there is always something to be learned.”

Kaitlyn Gonzalez slams a kill for the Lady Wave in MVL play. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_8-inch-Kaitlyn-Gonzalez.jpg Kaitlyn Gonzalez slams a kill for the Lady Wave in MVL play.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

