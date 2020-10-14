Lady Trojans nip Ansonia, 3-2

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Lady Trojans held on to defeat the Ansonia Lady Tigers 3-2 in Tuesday night Cross County Conference volleyball action.
“We did not come out our strongest tonight – that is for sure,” said Arcanum coach Macy O’Dell, “but Ansonia is a solid team.”
“There is not a whole lot more we could have done,” Ansonia coach Darcy Buckingham stated. “We played great. I always say I have no problem with losing to a better team and tonight we lost to a better team unfortunately.”
The opening set had the Lady Trojans take a 2-0 lead followed by 5 unanswered Ansonia points to give the visitors a 5-2 advantage.
The game would see five lead changes and 12 ties with the last coming at 25-25 before the Lady Tigers scored the final 2 points to earn a 27-25 win and go up 1-0 on the night.
Set No. 2 had Arcanum taking an early 8-2 lead bringing an Ansonia timeout. The Lady Tigers battled back to even the score at 21-21 and 22-22 only to have the Lady Trojans use a 3-0 run to close out scoring and even the match at 1-1 with a 25-22 second set win.
The third game of the night was played close with ties at 2-2, 8-8, 13-13 and 14-14 before Ansonia would take a 15-14 lead it would not give up on the way to a 25-20 win and lead 2-1 in the match.
Arcanum was looking at a 4-0 deficite to open the fourth set before rebounding to tie the score at 4-4. The score would be tied at 8-8 and 9-9 before the Lady Trojans took advantage of a 16-4 scoring run to even the match at 2-2 with a 25-13 win.
The fifth and final set had the game tied at 1-1, 3-3, 4-4 and 7-7 followed with Arcanum outscoring the visitors 8-4 earn a 15-11 fifth set win and take the match by a 3-2 score.
“We got the job done in that fifth set,” Coach O’Dell stated. “That’s the team I know.”
“We played great – played our game,” Coach Buckingham said following the game. “We were struggling there for a while but we played as a team and I am happy with it. It’s a loss but I am still happy with or play.”
