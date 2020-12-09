Rammel signs with Walsh University

GREENVILLE – Isabelle Rammel to continue her education while running cross country for Walsh University.

“I chose Walsh because I am going to get to improve in all aspects of my life,” said Rammel. “I am so excited for this next opportunity to just keep improving on my fitness and improving as a runner.”

“I am super excite to see Isabelle get this opportunity to pursue her passion at such a strong program as Walsh,” said Greenville Cross Country Coach, Stephanie Lind. “She is going to continue to develop. Her strength has always been in the longer races so I am excited to see what she can do for them and how she can help support their team.”

“What can you say about Isabelle that hasn’t already been said,” stated Greenville High School Principal, Stan Hughes. “She is hard working, she is talented, she is intelligent and all those things add up. She is also humble about all the accomplishments that she has done academically and athletically. We are really proud of her here at Greenville High School.”

“Isabelle is what you are looking for in an athlete,” Greenville Athletic Director Aaron Shaffer said. “Dedicated to her sport, dedicated to her teammates, her coaches and ultimately at the end of it dedication and in the classroom.”

Rammel, the daughter of Katie and Bill Rammel plans to study Pre-Law while at Walsh.

“I am going to get to study Pre-Law at a really well renowned university surrounded by likeminded individuals,” Rammel stated. “I definitely wouldn’t have this opportunity without the program at Greenville that I have been in because success isn’t an accident.”

“I have done a lot of work but that work wouldn’t be possible without all the opportunities and support that the program and my family has given me,” continued Rammel. “I am really thankful for that. There is not a single person I have talked to about running that hasn’t been completely supportive – that is one of the cool parts about being in this community.”

Rammel’s high school career includes qualifying all four year for Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Regionals, two years at State as well as earning the Wendy’s High school Heisman for Greenville City Schools.

“Isabelle is about as rounded as a kid as you are ever going to get.” Shaffer said. “There are kids that meet up to the same level but you can’t get higher than Isabelle in terms of how to do it. She does it the right way, she is as polite and respectful a kid as you could ever meet – but she is also as competitive as you could ever imagine.”

“We have sent quite a few athletes off to run in college so it is just nice to see them get recognized for their years of hard work they put into running,” Coach Lind noted. “I know they are going to work hard for their new school just like they did here – so it is exciting”

Isabelle joins the ranks of recent Greenville High School graduates to compete at the next level including: Caylen Bruner (Anderson University), Samuel Harper (Cedarville University), Jacob Butch (Anderson University), Bailey Hartley (Bluffton University), Brooke Perreira (IU East), Grace Coakley (Malone University).

