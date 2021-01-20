Ansonia holds off South for win

ANSONIA – The Ansonia Tigers held on for a 43-41 CCC win over the visiting Twin Valley South Panthers.

“It seems like every game is a dog fight with us,” said Ansonia coach Devin Limburg. “We played well enough to get it done.”

The Tigers jumped out to a 12-2 lead after one period of play getting 4 points from Ian Schmitneyer and Ethan Hemmerich and a 2 point basket each from Peyton Beam and Isaac Barga.

The Panthers took period No. 2 16-11 to send the game to the halftime break with Ansonia holding a 5 point 23-18 advantage. Tigers’ freshman, Garrett Stammen paced Ansonia with 7 points including a 3-point basket.

“That has happened a few times where we kind of go through a lull,” said Limburg. “Our guys responded well in the second, it didn’t affect us too much. We pushed back a little bit and made it seven and then the kid hit a shot at the end to cut if to five at halftime.”

“Garrett was awesome tonight,” Limburg stated. “We were able to spread them out a little bit and the kind of defense they play they were allowing the gaps and Garrett was able to get his drives in. When he doesn’t have to run sets its better for him to drive and get to the hole.”

Ansonia watched a 27-20 third quarter lead evaporate with the visitors taking advantage of an 8-0 run to grab its first lead of the night, 28-27 at the 4:00 minute mark. Ansonia closed out the quarter on a 6-2 run to lead 33-30 with one period remaining to be played.

“Our guys responded well to their big runs,” said Coach Limburg. “We just have to get better at that.”

Period No. 4 saw South push out to a 41-37 lead at 4:05 in the fourth in what proved to be the Panthers final points of the night. Ansonia closed out the night with a 6-0 run to earn the 43-41 comeback victory. Barge accounted for 6 fourth quarter points.

“We had three or four that were scoring for us and that is when we are at our best – when it is balanced scoring like that,” Limburg said.

Seven Ansonia players got in the scoring column led by 10 Garrett Stammen points.

BOXSCORE:

ANSONIA 43, TWIN VALLEY SOUTH 41

ANSONIA – G. Stammen 10, I. Barga 8, I. Schmitmeyer 8, E. Hemmerich 8, P. Beam 5, R. Stammen 2, E. Moody 2 – TOTAL 15 10-14-1 43

TWIN VALLEY SOUTH – B. Marker 17, L. Sievering 10, L. Gearhart 5, T. Wright 4, M. Crews 3, C. Bishop 2 – TOTALS 11 7-11 4 41

3-POINTERS

Ansonia 1 (G. Stammen 1)

Twin Valley South 4 (B. Marker 2, L. Gearhart 1, M. Crews 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

12-11-10-10 43 Ansonia

02-16-12-11 41 Twin Valley South

Ansonia’s Ethan Hemmerich drives for a score in the Tigers win over the TVS Panthers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Ethan-Hemmerich.jpg Ansonia’s Ethan Hemmerich drives for a score in the Tigers win over the TVS Panthers. Ansonia’s Exzavier Moody drives to the basket for the Tigers in the team’s win over TVS. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Exzavier-Moody.jpg Ansonia’s Exzavier Moody drives to the basket for the Tigers in the team’s win over TVS. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Garrett-Stammen.jpg Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Ian Schmitmeyer score for Ansonia in the Tigers Cross County Conference win over Twin Valley South. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Ian-Schmitmeyer.jpg Ian Schmitmeyer score for Ansonia in the Tigers Cross County Conference win over Twin Valley South. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Isaac Barga scores in the lane for Ansonia in the Tigers Tuesday night win over South. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Isaac-Barga.jpg Isaac Barga scores in the lane for Ansonia in the Tigers Tuesday night win over South. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Payton Beam scores for Ansonia in the Tigers CCC home win over the Panthers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Payton-Beam.jpg Payton Beam scores for Ansonia in the Tigers CCC home win over the Panthers. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

