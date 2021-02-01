Arcanum downs Mississinawa Valley

UNION CITY – The Arcanum Trojans traveled to Mississinawa Valley for a Friday night CCC matchup with the Blackhawks and came away with a convincing 47-31 win.

The Trojans took the opening period 15-3 getting balanced scoring; 4 points each from Jake Goubeaux and Ian Baker, a Logan Todd 3-pointer and a basket each from Nick Sharritts and Chase Werling. The Hawks 3 points came by way of a Troy Woodbury trey.

“We are getting close to tournament time and we need to be more balanced than what we have been,” said Arcanum coach Roger McEldowney. “Jake has been a solid contributor for us all year but we are at our best when we get three or four scorers.”

“My assistants have been working real hard with our big guys and they got some nice buckets early inside – both Nick (6’5”) and Chase (6’4”),” McEldowney continued. “Baker was really aggressive tonight taking it to the hole and that was good to see.”

The teams played to a 5-5 second quarter sending the teams to the break with Arcanum holding a 20-8 advantage. Sharritts accounted for 4 Trojans points and Woodbury nailed his second 3-pointer of the half for MV.

“We’re not there yet,” McEldowney said. “We have to score more consistently. We missed some perimeter shots tonight, some free throws. Those are areas that we need to continue to improve on.”

Goubeaux paced Arcanum with 8 third quarter points in leading the team to an 18-11 third quarter giving the visiting Trojans a 38-19 lead with three periods in the book.

Mississinawa took the final period 12-9 over the visitors led by Jake Dirmeyer’s two 3-pointers with Arcanum earning a 16 point CCC win.

“This group has been a pleasure to coach,” said Coach McEldowney. “They’re positive, they come and work hard every day, there are no attitudes, they’re not selfish, they just enjoy playing with each other. I really like this team. They are fun to be around and we just have to keep working and getting better.”

Goubeaux led Arcanum and all scorers with a game high 17 points.

BOXSCORE:

ARCANUM 47, MISSISSINAWA VALLEY 31

ARCANUM – J. Goubeaux 17, I. Baker 9, C. Burke 6, N. Sharritts 6, C. Werling 4, L. Todd 3, G. Garno 2 – TOTALS 18 8-17 1 47

MISSISSINAWA VALLEY – T. Woodbury 11, J. Dirmeyer 6, W. Feltner 4, T. Godfrey 4, D. Anguiano 2, Z. Conner 2, L. Ward 2 – TOTALS 6 4-4 5 31

3-POINTERS:

Arcanum 1 (L. Todd 1)

Mississinawa Valley 5 (T. Woodbury 3, J. Dirmeyer 2)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

15-05-18-09 47 Arcanum

03-05-11-12 31 Mississinawa Valley

Arcanum’s Chase Werling pulls down a rebound in the team’s CCC win at Mississinawa Valley. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Chase-Werling.jpg Arcanum’s Chase Werling pulls down a rebound in the team’s CCC win at Mississinawa Valley. Ian Baker scores for Arcanum in the Trojans win over the Blackhawks. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Ian-Baker.jpg Ian Baker scores for Arcanum in the Trojans win over the Blackhawks. Jacob Dirmeyer handles the ball for Mississinawa in the team’s home game with Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Jacob-Dirmeyer.jpg Jacob Dirmeyer handles the ball for Mississinawa in the team’s home game with Arcanum. Jake Goubeaux brings the ball upcourt for Arcanum in CCC play at MV. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Jake-Goubeaux.jpg Jake Goubeaux brings the ball upcourt for Arcanum in CCC play at MV. The Blackhawks Troy Woodbury brings the ball upcourt for Mississinawa in the team’s CCC game with Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Troy-Woodbury.jpg The Blackhawks Troy Woodbury brings the ball upcourt for Mississinawa in the team’s CCC game with Arcanum. Nick Sharritts battles for position in the lane for Arcanum in the Trojans win over MV. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_z-Nck-Sharritts.jpg Nick Sharritts battles for position in the lane for Arcanum in the Trojans win over MV. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

