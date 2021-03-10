Returning veterans to lead Jets

PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe Jets hosted the Greenville Green Wave in an early season non-conference scrimmage between the two Darke County schools.

“It is nice to get out here,” said Franklin Monroe head varsity baseball coach, Tyler Zimmerman. “It’s a beautiful day this early in March especially getting Greenville out here with us getting an idea of exactly what we need to work on this year.”

The scrimmage saw Greenville head varsity baseball coach, Eric Blumenstock take on the Jets under the leadership of his former player and friend, Coach Zimmerman.

“There is going to be a lot we need get done in the next couple weeks but I think the guys are up to the task,” Zimmerman stated.

Taking the mound to open play for Jets was senior starting pitcher, Brendan Hosler. The veteran FM pitcher is a recent signee to play baseball for the Mount St. Joseph Lions baseball program after graduation from Franklin Monroe.

Coach Zimmerman and Assistant Coach Tim Sargent will look to a veteran squad and a “few younger guys” to compete for a Cross County Conference title – the final season for the CCC.

“The beginning of the season we are going to rely a lot on our upper classmen,” said Coach Zimmerman. “We have a few younger guys that we are hoping to get in there that can contribute for us, but a big portion of our starting lineup is going to be those older guys retuning and coming back for another season.

Dylan Brumbaugh takes a turn on the mound for Franklin Monroe in the Jets Tuesday night scrimmage with the Green Wave. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Dyaln-Brumbaugh-b.jpg Dylan Brumbaugh takes a turn on the mound for Franklin Monroe in the Jets Tuesday night scrimmage with the Green Wave. Dylan Brumbaugh takes a turn at the plate for Franklin Monroe in the Jets home scrimmage with the Wave. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Dylan-Brumbaugh.jpg Dylan Brumbaugh takes a turn at the plate for Franklin Monroe in the Jets home scrimmage with the Wave. FM catcher, Gabe Sargent looks to second in the Jets scrimmage with Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Gabe-Sargent-b.jpg FM catcher, Gabe Sargent looks to second in the Jets scrimmage with Greenville. FM’s Jayce Byers takes a cut in the Jets pre-season scrimmage with Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Jayce-Byers.jpg FM’s Jayce Byers takes a cut in the Jets pre-season scrimmage with Greenville. Franklin Monroe coach, Tyler Zimmerman takes his place in the thrid base coaching box in the Jets scrimmage with Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Tyler-Zimmerman.jpg Franklin Monroe coach, Tyler Zimmerman takes his place in the thrid base coaching box in the Jets scrimmage with Greenville. Franklin Monroe’s Gabe Sargent takes a turn at the plate in the team’s scrimmage with the Green Wave. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_v-Gabe-Sargent.jpg Franklin Monroe’s Gabe Sargent takes a turn at the plate in the team’s scrimmage with the Green Wave. Brendan Hosler pitches for Franklin Monroe in the Jets home scrimmage with Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_x-Brendan-Hosler-b.jpg Brendan Hosler pitches for Franklin Monroe in the Jets home scrimmage with Greenville. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Brendan Hosler looks at an outside pitch in the Jets scimmage with the Green Wave. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Brendan-Hosler.jpg Brendan Hosler looks at an outside pitch in the Jets scimmage with the Green Wave. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Franklin Monroe assistant coach, Tim Sargent looks on as the Jets take the field in scrimmage action with the Wave. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_c-Tim-Sargent.jpg Franklin Monroe assistant coach, Tim Sargent looks on as the Jets take the field in scrimmage action with the Wave. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Cavin Baker hits for Franklin Monroe in non-conference scrimmage with Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Cavin-Baker.jpg Cavin Baker hits for Franklin Monroe in non-conference scrimmage with Greenville. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

