Ansonia outlasts Lady Patriots 9-8

NEW MADISON – The Ansonia Lady Tigers defeated the Tri-Village Lady Patriots 9-8 in a seesaw game that saw the Lady Patriots jump out to a 4-0 lead after one-inning of play.

“It was a great game,” said Tri-Village head coach, Emily Osborne. “We have been working hard for the last few weeks. I think that we’ve improved and we are looking forward to seeing them again later in the season.”

“We didn’t look very good at all defensively and offensively we wasn’t hitting the ball like we normally do,” said Ansonia coach, Floyd Jenkins. “We haven’t played since Monday and we wasn’t sharp.”

Ansonia battled back with 2-runs in both the top of the second and third innings to tie the game a 4-4 before the Lady Patriots would take the lead back with 2-runs in the bottom of the fifth to lead 6-4 after five complete.

The Lady Tigers plated 4-runs in the top of the sixth-inning to lead the non-conference matchup 8-6 only to have Tri-Village put 2-runs on the board in the bottom of the sixth sending the team’s to the seventh knotted at 8-8.

Ansonia pushed a run across in the top of the seventh while keeping the home team scoreless in the bottom of the inning to earn a 1-run 9-8 victory.

“You have to mentally strong in this game and right now I don’t know if we are there just yet but they battled back the whole game and they kept their heads in the game” Coach Jenkins stated. “That’s what it’s about – everybody picks everybody up.”

Ansonia posted 9-hits in the win with Lauren Burns, Abby Kramer and Kensey Hartzell each collecting 2-hits. Burns had a double and Hartzell’s hits both went for doubles. The Lady Tigers collected 6 stolen bases.

Tri-Village tallied 14-hits on the day led by Morgan Hunt’s 4-hit outing including 2-triples and 2-doubles.

Kelsie Wehr went 3-4 including 2-doubles and a single and Kayleigh Osborne was 2-4 with a double and a single to lead the Lady Patriots with multiple hits.

“Morgan Hunt hit the ball well,” Coach Osborne stated. “She is a great athlete. When you see her up to bat you can trust that she is going to put something in play.”

Loraligh Waters pitched 6-innings for Tri-Village, allowing 7-runs on 9-hits and striking out one. Kelsie Wehr threw 1-inning in relief out of the bullpen.

“Loraligh was hurting,” said Osborne. “She was struggling a little bit but was good to see Kelsie come in as a relief for a little bit and then Loraligh was able to get back on the mound – so it was good to have her battle back.”

Lauren Burns went the distance on the mound for Ansonia allowing 14-hits, 1-walk while striking out 7-batters.

“Abby Kramer made a beautiful play there at third base – that was big, that was a double if it gets over her head with that girlis running and that was a big-big out there bottom of the seventh-inning,” Jenkins said. “Lauren pitched – wasn’t her best game but did enough to get through.”

0220041 9 9 1 Ansonia

4000220 8 14 1 Tri-Village

Ansonia’s Lauren Burns picks up a win in the Lady Tigers win over Tri-Village. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_a-Lauren-Burns.jpg Ansonia’s Lauren Burns picks up a win in the Lady Tigers win over Tri-Village. Kayleigh Osborne cracks a double for the Lady Patriots in matchup with the Ansonia Lady Tigers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Kayleigh-Osborne.jpg Kayleigh Osborne cracks a double for the Lady Patriots in matchup with the Ansonia Lady Tigers. Kelsie Wehr pitches in relief for the Lady Patriots in Friday night game with Ansonia. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Kelsie-Wehr.jpg Kelsie Wehr pitches in relief for the Lady Patriots in Friday night game with Ansonia. Kensey Hartzell drills one of her two doubles in the Ansonia Lady Tigers win at Tri-Village. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Kensey-Hartzell.jpg Kensey Hartzell drills one of her two doubles in the Ansonia Lady Tigers win at Tri-Village. Lauren Burns goes the distance for Ansonia to earn a road win at Tri-Village. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Lauren-Burns.jpg Lauren Burns goes the distance for Ansonia to earn a road win at Tri-Village. Loraligh Waters pitches six strong innings for the Lady Patriots in home game with Ansonia. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Loraligh-Waters.jpg Loraligh Waters pitches six strong innings for the Lady Patriots in home game with Ansonia. Tri-Village’s Morgan Hunt drills one of her triples to go 4-4 on the day including 2-triples and 2-doubles in the Lady Patriots home game with Ansonia. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_xMorgan-Hunt.jpg Tri-Village’s Morgan Hunt drills one of her triples to go 4-4 on the day including 2-triples and 2-doubles in the Lady Patriots home game with Ansonia.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122