Lady Jets crush Twin Valley South

PITSBURG –The Lady Jets had the sticks out early and swinging in their match-up with Twin Valley South scoring 21 runs in the 21-3 cross county conference win Tuesday night.

FM put up 5 runs in the first inning, 6 in the second inning, 8 in the third and 2 in the bottom of the fourth inning. South plated 3 runs in the top of the fourth … but was shut out the remainder of the contest.

Three freshman led the way driving in runs; Jocelyn Gray had a big night going 2-3 at the plate with a triple and a double and 5 rbi, Olivia Sease was 2-4 with 3 rbi and Joanie Hall went 1-2 with 2 rbi. Senior Chloe McGlinch was 2-4 scoring 3 runs scored and junior Skylar Bauman was 2-2 with 3 runs scored. In all the Jets who banged out 15 hits in the game.

“We are very young and inexperienced with 5 or 6 freshman playing every game but tonight we played really well,” Franklin Monroe softball coach Jared Morris said.

“We’re coming along slowly … but we are asking 14-15 year old girls to play with 18-19 year old girls but we are getting there.

The one area coach Morris would like to see get cleaned up is in the field. The Jet’s committed 4 errors and it’s something that has plagued them every game.

“It’s been every game so far, 5, 6, 7 errors and that’s the youth talking, we cut that down a few but we have to shore this up to win against good teams,” Morris stated.

Morris believes they have the potential to be a solid team.

Emma Hein picked up the win with Keihl Johnson coming in to get the save. The Jets currently are 3-7 overall and 1-3 in the conference

Scoring:

Innings 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

TVS 0 0 0 3 0 – – 3 3 6

FM 5 6 8 2 – – – 21 15 4

