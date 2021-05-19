Greenville Baseball run rules Ponitz

GREENVILLE – The Greenville varsity baseball team defeated the Pontiz Career Tech Golden Panthers 23-0 in first round OHSAA DII tournament action.

“Nine kids got their first varsity action of the season tonight,” said Greenville coach, Eric Blumenstock. “That’s kind of exciting for them.”

Greenville posted 15 first-inning runs all coming with two-outs with Reed Hanes, Hayden Bush, Alex Baumgardner, Alex Kolb, Matthew Edwards and Seth Delk each drivin in runs during the opening inning.

The Wave went down in order in the bottom of the second before scoring eight third-inning runs to lead 23-0 after three complete in what would be the final score of the night.

“They guys that drove the ball into the gap that hit the fence, I let them have the triples and leg it out and get what they could get out of it because the kids deserve that but there comes a point in time where you have to do what’s right – and try to keep it fun.”

Greenville scattered 19 hits with Tyler Mckinniss, Edwards, Kolb, Hartzell, Delk, Baumgardner, and Heidrich all collecting multiple hits for the game.

Heidrich, Baumgardner, Delk, Hartzell, Kolb, Edwards, and Mckinniss each collected two hits to lead the Wave. Greenwave Varsity stole 11 bases on the night led by Kolb’s three steals.

Greenville played error free ball in earning the victory.

Ricky Heidrich picked up the win pitching 3.2 innings of 1-hit ball, allowing no walks while striking out 11. Trevor Marsh pitched the final out of the game for the Wave.

Hunter Fannin was 1-2 with a walk, 2-RBIs and a run; Keaton Hill had a walk and a run; Seth Delk 2-2 was 2-2 with 2-RBIs and 2-runs; Ricky Heidrich went 2-3 with a walk and 2-runs; Matthew Edwards was 2-2 with 2-RBI’s and 2-runs; Braden Addis went 1-1 with a walk and an RBI; Reed Hanes was 1-1 with a walk, a RBI and 2-runs and Cameron Fletcher had an RBI and scored a run.

Caiden Lecklider had an RBI in one plate appearance; AJ Shaffer had a walk, an RBI and a run; Lance Greer had a walk and a run; Tyler Mckiniss went 2-2 with a run; Hayden Bush was 1-1 with a walk, an RBI and 2-runs; Warren Hartzell went 2-3 with 2-RBIs and a run, Alex Kolb was 2-2 with 3-RBIs and 2-runs; Alex Baumgardner went 2-2 with 2-RBIs and 2-runs; Ty Bush was 1-2 with a run and Bryce Blumenstock had an RBI and a run scored for the Wave.

Edwards and Hartzell each had a home run for the homestanding Green Wave.

“You do what you can in a game like this to not let this one mess you up for Thursday’s game but we knew what we were coming into,” Blumenstock said of the lopsided win.

With the win No. 8 seed Greenville advances to round two tournament play to take on No. 1 seed Chaminade Julienne in a Thursday night, May 20 game at CJ with a 5 p.m. start time. Greenville lost an April 24th non-conference game to CJ by a 4-2 score.

“We played a great game against CJ the last time we played them,” said Blumenstock. “They have lost six of their last nine games so it’s a pretty good time to catch them and we have a pretty good shot at it.”

0000xxx 0 1 3 Pontiz

15 08xxxx 23 19 0 Greenville

Greenville’s ALex Baumgardner collects a hit in the team’s 23-0 shutout tournament win over Ponitz. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Alex-Baumgardner.jpg Greenville’s ALex Baumgardner collects a hit in the team’s 23-0 shutout tournament win over Ponitz. Hayden Bush looks at ball four to draw a walk in Greenville’s first round 23-0 win over Ponitz. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Hayden-Bush.jpg Hayden Bush looks at ball four to draw a walk in Greenville’s first round 23-0 win over Ponitz. Matthew Edwards strokes a Greenville home run in the Wave’s OHSAA DII tournament win over Ponitz. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Matthew-Edwards.jpg Matthew Edwards strokes a Greenville home run in the Wave’s OHSAA DII tournament win over Ponitz. Greenville senior, Reed Hanes dives a hit for the Wave in the team’s tournament win over Ponitz. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Reed-Hanes.jpg Greenville senior, Reed Hanes dives a hit for the Wave in the team’s tournament win over Ponitz. Ty Bush strokes a Greenville hit in OHSAA tournament win over Ponitz. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Ty-Bush.jpg Ty Bush strokes a Greenville hit in OHSAA tournament win over Ponitz. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Tyler-Mckinniss.jpg Warren Hartzell drills a home run for the Green Wave in the team’s opening round 23-0 win over Ponitz. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Warren-Hartzell.jpg Warren Hartzell drills a home run for the Green Wave in the team’s opening round 23-0 win over Ponitz. Ricky Heidrich picks up a win for Greenville in the Wave’s 23-0 tournament win over Ponitz. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_x-Ricky-Heidrich.jpg Ricky Heidrich picks up a win for Greenville in the Wave’s 23-0 tournament win over Ponitz. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

Greenville pounds out 19 hits in three-innings at the plate to run rule Ponitz 23-0 in opening round OHSAA DII tournament action.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

