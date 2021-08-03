Murph, surf and turf

By the time you read this column we all hope that Tri-Village’s Clayton Murphy will be a two-time Olympic medal winner! The 2016 Rio bronze medalist certainly made his two qualifying races interesting didn’t he as he came from behind each time to make the 800 meters final.

Regardless of the outcome Wednesday, he has once again made Darke County proud! The entire Olympics have been fascinating to watch, the action in even the most minor and obscure of events grabbing our attention. From the rowing competition to surfing to women’s beach volleyball through the cycling velodrome and the drama of the track and field events, it has been easy to get caught up in the spectacle. Only the paucity of spectators has taken away from the atmosphere. You have to sense the pressure placed on the athletes as they have to be almost perfect in competition after years of grueling practices and sacrifices. Gymnast Simone Biles made a gutsy, personal decision to withdraw from most events as a result of the demands and expectations placed on her in addition to a case known in the gymnastics world as the “twisties.”

Kathy and I spent most of last week traveling through the Mid-South on our way to a Warner mini-reunion in Memphis. Have to say, we highly recommend Paducah, Ky. and Franklin, Tenn. as destinations — besides, I just like saying “Paducah!”

NFL training camps opened last week as teams start preparing for a 17-game schedule. We’ll follow the adventures of the Bengals and the Browns throughout the season with an occasional look at the Colts. Speaking of which, Indy’s new QB Carson Wentz will be undergoing foot surgery and miss 5-to-12 weeks recovering. A tough break, literally, for the blue and white of Colts Head Coach Frank Reich.

High school teams around Darke County start practices also, with golf, girls tennis, and soccer having pre-Fair matches, while football and cross country open by Aug. 19. The Green Wave open the season at home versus Eaton on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Man, did the Cubs empty the roster of the ‘16 World Series champions, trading Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Baez among others last Friday! Once again the Dodgers and Yankees (the rich get richer!) loaded up for the stretch run, throwing financial reasoning to the wind.

The Reds meanwhile tried to strengthen a wobbly bullpen as they have won 6 of their last 7 games in an effort to at least win a wild-card spot if not overtake the Brewers in the NL Central. Max Schrock started Sunday at first base to give a red-hot Joey Votto (homers in 7 straight games) a breather and went 5 for 5. What does Manager David Bell do when Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel return from the injured list?

Finally, the Green Wave Football Boosters hosted a great day of golf, socializing, and fundraising at the Stillwater Ridge Golf Course last Saturday. A good time was had by all as the team of former Wave Head Coach Randy Reed, Wave Hall of Famer Kyle Kagey, Wayne Marker, and some guy named Warner took first place honors. Until next time, stay healthy and active!

Dr. Alex Warner is a contributing columnist for the Daily Advocate.

