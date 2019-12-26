Hein grants Nunley early judicial release

GREENVILLE — Caitlon S. Nunley, 25, was granted an early judicial release in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

It was in October that Nunley was sentenced to 12 months incarceration, accused of trafficking in meth, a second-degree felony, with Judge Jonathan P. Hein presiding over the bench trial.

As previously reported, the case revolved around a drug deal minus any drugs with a call for an acquittal by Nunley’s defense attorney David Rohrer.

Nunley agreed to a methamphetamine transaction with what turned out to be a confidential informant (CI) for the Greenville Police Department on May 20.

A video presented in the trial showed the CI drive Nunley to a home on Chestnut Street to allegedly purchase an eight ball or 3.5 grams of meth. However, a field test conducted by authorities and a lab test failed to identify the crystallized material as a controlled substance.

Appearing in court via video from the Ohio Reformatory for Women, Nunley noted recovery programs upon her release and a stable living arrangement. An early release will place her under community control for up to 60 months with 100 hours of community service and court costs.

Also appearing in court were the following:

*Michael Taylor, 62, of Piqua, sentenced to 13 days in the county jail on a charge of importuning, a fifth-degree felony.

*Treighton C. Mendenhall, 24, of Union City, Ind., sentenced up to 60 months community control for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

*Leona J. Hill, 48, of Union City, Ind., sentenced up to 60 months community control, one-year license suspension, 100 hours of community service, a $375 fine and court costs for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and driving while under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

*Melecio Gonzales, of Greenville, gave a change of plea for failure to register, a third-degree felony, with a sentencing date slated for Feb. 2.

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

