Court conducts video arraignments

GREENVILLE — Darke County Common Pleas Court conducted the following audio-video arraignments with defendants in the county jail.

All defendants were making initial appearances before Judge Jonathan P. Hein.

*Kayela L. Trittschuh, 29, of Union City, appeared on allegations of violating community control sanctions.

On May 1, Trittschuh was placed on supervision for aggravated trafficking of meth, a fourth-degree felony.

Judge Hein’s original order was community control sanctions with jail time credit with a potential max 14-month prison sentence.

“That remains the maximum penalty for violating,” said Hein with allegations filed for non-compliance, testing positive for methamphetamine, fentanyl, and ecstasy on May 13.

A probable cause disposition hearing is set for May 30.

*Bryan S. Black, 31, of Greenville, appeared on allegations of violating community control sanctions.

Black was originally sentenced on a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, on March 12, 2018.

A probable cause disposition hearing is set for June 10.

*Robert J. Walker, 26, of Dayton, appeared on allegations of violating community control sanctions.

Walker was originally charged with possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony, and currently under an intervention or treatment program.

Allegations stem from a failure to report, failure to report an address change, with a pending case in Montgomery County for drug possession.

A probable cause disposition hearing is set for June 24.

*Andrew R. Hammaker, 39, was arrested in Darke County based on a warrant out of Greene County.

Hammaker is wanted for a criminal case for possession of drugs.

Hein set a hearing for Hammaker on May 31.