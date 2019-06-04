Defendants arraigned on a number of charges

GREENVILLE — A number of defendants were arraigned on stolen property, child endangerment, and importuning charges in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

• Gene M. Smith, of Versailles, was indicted on 11 counts receiving stolen property; two counts are a fifth-degree felony, the remaining first-degree misdemeanors. Smith was released on his own recognizance with a status conference scheduled for July 26.

• Allen B. Murphy, 28, of Centerville, was indicted on possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony. He was released on his own recognizance with a pretrial hearing scheduled for July 22.

• Bruce Dean Baldridge, 37, of Greenville, was indicted on domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and currently under house arrest. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for July 13.

• Justin T. Roark, 25, of Brookville, was indicted on improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony with a second charge of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. Roark was released on his own recognizance with a status conference scheduled for July 11.

• Christopher A. Briner, 30, of Greenville, was indicted on domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, with a status conference on July 11.

• Michael Taylor, 62, of Piqua, was indicted on importuning, a fifth-degree felony, and was released on his own recognizance with a status conference scheduled for July 22.

• Leona J. Hill, of Union City, Ind., was indicted on three charges: Aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony, driving while under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Hill was released on her own recognizance with a status conference scheduled for July 22.

• Joseph T. Smith, 38, appeared via video conference from the Darke County Jail on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for June 10, and bond was continued at $30,000.

• Scott “Doug” Libey, 61, of Union City, Ohio, also appearing via video conference from the Darke County Jail on two charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, both third-degree felonies. Bond was continued at $20,000 with a status conference set for June 14. According to Deborah Quigley, assistant prosecuting attorney, this case is under review for potentially more serious charges.

Libey https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_web1_libby-web.jpg Libey Bethany J. Royer-DeLong/Darke County Media Michael Taylor, 62, of Piqua, was arraigned on importuning charges in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_20190603_133536.jpg Bethany J. Royer-DeLong/Darke County Media Michael Taylor, 62, of Piqua, was arraigned on importuning charges in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong Darkecountymedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937-548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937-548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.