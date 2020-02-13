AARON TURNER

ANSONIA — Aaron Timothy Turner, 31, of Ansonia, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at his home.

He was born on July 31, 1988, in Greenville, Ohio to Timothy and Jan (Riegle) Turner of Ansonia.

Aaron was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jack Riegle; and his paternal grandfather, Junior Turner.

Aaron was a 2007 graduate of Ansonia High School, where he was an avid athlete. During high school, Aaron was a member of the school’s track team and cross-country team. He was a creative person who loved art and drawing. Aaron also had a green thumb. He had a deep appreciation for flowers and his garden. Each year he would take his produce and can it and make his own beef jerky for his family to enjoy. Aaron liked all animals, especially reptiles. Aaron loved the outdoors and going fishing, he even had a saltwater aquarium.

Aaron worked for Spencer Landscaping, where he meticulously shaped beds and bushes. His children were the light of his life. He loved to make them laugh and smile. He loved to go fast! From running track, riding motorcycles, and topping out his mustangs. His motto is “Live for today, and never worry about tomorrow.”

In addition to his parents, Aaron is survived by his children, Elyse, Brooklynn, and Vincent Turner; his son on the way, Carson Turner; his girlfriend, Brooke Teague of Ansonia; his siblings, Audrey Kaiser and her husband, Adam of Ansonia, and Alec Turner and his wife, Brittany of Versailles; his nieces and nephews, Evan, Lillian, Landyn, Owen, and Grayson Kaiser; his maternal grandmother, Patty Riegle; his paternal grandmother, Phyllis Turner; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of Aaron’s life will take place at 10 a,m on Wednesday, February 19, at Tribute Funeral homes, Greenville Campus with Pastor Eric Knight officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens.

Guests may visit with Aaron’s family on Tuesday, February 18, from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be given to the Aaron Turner Legacy Fund, which will be use to support his children’s future. Donations may be made at the funeral home or at Greenville Federal Bank.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.