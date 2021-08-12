Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville.

One “cool cat” fact is that the “Maneki Neko” (beckoning cat) is a common symbol of good luck in both Chinese and Japanese cultures. A cat’s raised paw is considered a welcoming, greeting gesture. Each “beckoning cat” is believed to have different strengths, depending on the animal’s color. White cats symbolize good luck and fortune, black cats are thought to ward off evil, red cats symbolize good health, yellow or gold cats (supposedly) bring wealth, pink cats invite romance, and blue cats attract peace, harmony, and happiness for the family.

Bridget, a 5-month-old grey tabby kitten, is a cute and cuddly “cool cat” who loves meeting new people at the shelter, and playing with interesting new toys.

Lotus, 2-year-old mostly white calico, is a lovely lady “cool cat” who enjoys socializing with others, especially new visitors. There are also many new kittens who are ready to find their purr-fect homes!

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet Bridget, Lotus, and the other fabulous felines! Shelter hours are: Monday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Tuesday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wednesday. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Friday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Darke County Humane Society also offers a low cost Feline Spay and Neuter Clinic once a month. For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.

Want to help support the Darke County Humane Society? The “Raise your Paws for a Cause” Shoe Drive is on-going until September 19. The DCHS goal is to gather 2,500 pair of gently used shoes, which helps raise much-needed funds. Gently used shoes can be dropped off at Tractor Supply, Rural King, Arcanum Hardware and the Darke County Humane Society Shelter.