OSU Extension donates to Greenville Public Library

Staff report

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Public Library recently received a donation of parenting books from Roseanne Scammahorn and the OSU Extension Office. Scammahorn is the Family and Consumer Sciences Educator at the Darke County branch office located in Greenville.

The books were purchased with the support of the 2021 Community Funds grant provided by United Way of Darke County.

“The goal of the grant is to connect the community to resources presented in the Successful Co-Parenting class offered at the OSU Extension, Darke County,” said Scammahorn. “These books allow families to navigate the divorce and separation process in a way that will encourage personal growth and build stronger relationships.”

The following books were among the donations and will soon be available for check-out: Birth to Age 8 Books – My Family’s Changing by Pat Thomas, Dinosaurs Divorce by Laurene Krasny Brown and Marc Brown, Two Homes by Claire Masurel, It’s Not Your Fault, Koko Bear by Vicki Lansky, and I Don’t Want to Talk About It by Jeanie Franz Ransom.

Other recommended books addressing the subject of separation and divorce are also available.

For ages 8 and up: Divorce Is Not the End of the World by Zoe and Evan Stern; and What Can I Do?: A Book for Children of Divorce by Danielle Lowry.

For ages 10 and up: Mom’s House, Dad’s House for Kids by Isolina Ricci, Ph.D. Teen books: When My Parents Forgot How to Be Friends by Jennifer Moore-Mallinos, and The Divorce Helpbook for Teens by Cynthia MacGregor.

For Adults: Two Childhoods, One Home by Robert E. Emery, Ph.D., Ex-Etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior after Divorce and Separation by Jann Blackstone-Ford and Sharyl Jupe, How to Parent with Your Ex: Working Together for Your Child’s Best Interest by Brette McWhorter Sember, and How to Talk to Your Kids About Your Divorce by Samantha Rodman.

Two copies of Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions were also donated.

The OSU Extension, Darke County Office is located at 603 Wagner Avenue, next to Edison State Community College. In addition to parenting, Scammahorn teaches classes on healthy relationships, finance, Instant Pot, Air Fryer, basic canning, and more. For information on any of Scammahorn’s classes, call 937- 548-5215.

For information on checking out the newly donated books, call the library at 937-548-3915.