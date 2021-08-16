Versailles MusicFest entertainment Sept. 11

Staff report

VERSAILLES — The Versailles High School Alumni Association is finalizing details for its upcoming Versailles MusicFest.

Everyone of all ages from all communities are welcome, and there is no admission fee.

The event will begin at noon on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Versailles Heritage Park. During this one-day festival, 12 acts will be featured on three different stages showcasing various styles and genres of music.

There will also be multiple social tents serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Food will be prepared and provided by the Versailles Music Boosters.

This year’s entertainment line-up includes:

· The Versailles Community Band, Noon to 12:45 p.m., Amphitheater

· Versailles High School Amplified Show Choir, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Amphitheater

· Taylor Westerheide + Bryant Ahrens, 1:30 to 3 p.m., East Tent

· Kim Kelly Orchestra, 2 to 4 p.m., North Tent

· Nightfall, 3 to 5 p.m., Amphitheater

· Tommy John, 4 to 5:30 p.m., East Tent

· Danny Schneible, 5 to 6:30 p.m., North Tent

· Matt Meyer + Riley Kremer, 6 to 7:30 p.m., East Tent

· Boo Radley, 6 to 8 p.m., Amphitheater

· Paul Rosewood, 7 to 8:30 p.m., North Tent

· Buff Francis, 8 to 9:30 p.m., East Tent

· Empty Tank, 9 to 11 p.m., Amphitheater

Make sure to save this date for a fun-filled day with friends and family. Additional details to follow in the upcoming weeks.