Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features two lovable dogs in need of caring homes from the Darke County Animal Shelter.

Tank, a 6 to 8 months old intact male Rottweiler mix, is good with kids and dogs. He is house-trained, crate-trained, loves playing tug-of-war, and knows how to sit and lay down. He also loves treats! Although Tank does take a little time to warm up to new friends, he is a very sweet boy. Tank weighs in at 39 lbs., and did great for his exam where he was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed and was microchipped. Tank’s adoption fee is $80 cash or check, and includes the current licensing year.

Bailey, a two- year-old, spayed female Lab mix, is a very sweet girl who walks well on a leash, knows how to sit, lay down and loves treats. Bailey is also super “kid-friendly,” according to her previous owner. Bailey has been given her rabies vaccine, Parvo/distemper, Bordetella Vaccines, dewormed, and is heartworm negative. Bailey has also been microchipped. Bailey’s adoption fee is also $80 cash or check, and includes the current licensing year.

Come in and meet Tank, Bailey, and the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.”

The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday (9 to 11:30 a.m.). Just stop by or call 937-547-1645. Also, to find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday, between 8:30 and 9 a.m., on WTGR 97.5 FM.