City to seek state funding for water projects

Erik Martin

Editor, DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — During Greenville City Council meeting held Tuesday evening, council approved a resolution authorizing the city’s safety/service director to apply for a 0-percent loan for construction of a new water tower.

The water tower project will be partially funded by the loan as well as recently passed increases on water and sewer rates to customers. As well, the city will be seeking state money to help pay for the water tower.

Safety/Service Director Ryan Delk told council that the city would be applying to the State of Ohio’s Development Services Agency, established by House Bill 168 in June, for grants to help with both the water tower’s construction (requesting $3.15 million, or half of $6.3 million estimate) as well as the city’s main water transmission line (requesting $1.9 million) and engineering for a new bio solids handling facility at the city’s wastewater plant (requesting $250,000).

The agency has allocated $250 million to be distributed to municipalities for water and sewer quality projects throughout the state.

Delk said the city had provided engineering estimates to the Darke County Engineer, who in turn rated the estimates of all those sent to him from villages and municipalities within the county.

“Our next step is to apply for the grants,” said Delk. “Within 45 days we will hear if we receive grants or not.”

Council approved a resolution authorizing the safety/service director to enter into a contract with Jones & Henry Engineers for rendering professional services for a new bio solids handling facility.

Council also approved a resolution authorizing the safety/service director to enter into a contract with the Ohio Public Works Commission for the North Ohio Street Project.

Following approval of resolutions and ordinances, council adjourned to executive session for personnel matters.

Greenville City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend in person or view these meetings live on Zoom or the following day on the City of Greenville Ohio YouTube channel.

