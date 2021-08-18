Hatfield joins Daily Advocate

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Aim Media Midwest, publisher of The Daily Advocate and The Early Bird, is pleased to announce the hiring of Dawn Hatfield as a reporter, effective Aug. 16, 2021.

Hatfield, a native of Delaware County, Ind., graduated from Wapahani High School in Selma, Ind., and also attended Daleville schools through grade 8. She’s also lived in Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and now, Ohio.

Hatfield received her Bachelors degree in Elementary and Middle Education from Indiana State University, then went on to receive a Masters’ degree in Psychology at the University of Oregon.

Hatfield has worn many hats during her career, including stints as a teacher, administrative assistant, case manager, and assistant museum curator. Her most recent work brought her to Edison State Community College where she serves as adjunct instructor for psychology.

In addition to some general assignments, Hatfield will be primarily covering education topics in Darke County.

“We are extremely excited to have Dawn join our team here at The Daily Advocate and Early Bird,” said Editor Erik Martin. “She brings with her a ton of experience in both the written arts and education. On top of that, she is friendly, engaging, and smart. She will be a perfect fit covering local schools, and I believe Darke County will love her work.”

Though a born-and bred-Hoosier, Hatfield said she feels at home in Gettysburg, Ohio, where she is raising her daughter, Marcella, 11.

“I love living and raising my daughter in Darke County and enjoy the deep agricultural roots here, the variety of festivals, and the close-knit feel of our community,” she said. “I am excited to now become part of The Daily Advocate legacy that has provided readers with excellent local news coverage for more than 130 years.”

To contact Dawn Hatfield, email [email protected]