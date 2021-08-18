Hartle awarded as top swimmer

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Stingray Swim Team held its annual 2021 awards program at the end of swim season. Swimmer Brady Hartle of Greenville was recognized for the Individual High Point 9-10 Male Division Trophy and the overall High Point Male trophy.

Hartle is a fifth-grader at Greenville Middle School and is the son of Brian and Monica Hartle, Greenville. His grandparents are Marlene Hartle and the late Ralph Hartle and Ron and Rita Mayo, all of Greenville.

The Stingrays swim at the Greenville City swimming pool.