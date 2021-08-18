One injured after trucks collide in heavy fog

BUTLER TWP. — One person was transported for injuries early Wednesday morning following a head-on collision on U.S. Route 127 during heavy fog conditions.

At approximately 6:10 a.m., emergency personnel from the new Madison Fire Department, Arcanum Rescue and CareFlight MICU responded along with Darke County deputies to the 3100 block of U.S. Route 127 in reference to a head-on collision with entrapment.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a white Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on U.S. Route 127 when it attempted to pass multiple vehicles at once. Because of reduced visibility due to heavy fog, the Silverado failed to notice a black Ford F-350 traveling south. The two vehicles collided head-on, resulting in heavy front end damage to both vehicles.

The single occupant male driver of the Silverado was extricated by non-mechanical means from his vehicle prior to being treated on the scene for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was then transported from the scene to an awaiting Mobile Intensive Care unit to be further transported to Miami Valley Hospital where his condition remains unknown. The single occupant male driver of the F-350 was examined on the scene by EMS and found to be without injury, eventually refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.